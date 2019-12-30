77th Annual Golden Globe Awards airs live on SKY

0 comment

The awards season in 2020 kicks off with the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live on SKY on Monday, January 6 at 9:00 AM with multiple Golden Globe winner and creator and star of “The Office” and “Extras,” Ricky Gervais resuming hosting duties for the fifth time.

Awards in 25 categories — 14 in film and 11 in television — voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will be given.

Netflix goes into the awards with the most entries vying for the Best Motion Picture – Drama. “The Irishman” (Netflix), “Marriage Story” (Netflix), and “The Two Popes” (Netflix) are competing against “1917” (Universal), and “Joker” (Warner Bros.).

In the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, slugging it out are “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix), “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight), “Knives Out” (Lionsgate), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony), and “Rocketman” (Paramount).

Meanwhile, Gervais’ return as host is set to bring the house down with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria saying “when Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected.”

Gervais, who hosted the Golden Globes from 2010 to 2012 and in 2016, is widely considered the most influential British comedian since Charlie Chaplin. His live stand up show “Fame” is the fastest selling UK stand-up show in history. His most recent outing is the dark comedy “After Life,” which he created, directed, starred in and executive produced.

Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais.

Also dubbed as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” The Golden Globe Awards is one of the biggest live events on television and will air on Blue Ant Entertainment channel. Catch all the glitz and glamour on SKYcable HD 196 and SD 53 in Mega Manila; HD 739, SD 616 in Regional areas; and on SKYdirect Ch 35 nationwide. The show will also be available for livestreaming to SKYcable subscribers via via SKY’s online streaming service app, SKY on Demand.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Netflix reveals the most popular titles of 2019 in The Philippines

Team Orange 0 comments
Netflix has announced its list of the most popular titles of 2019 in The Philippines. Full breakdown below: TOP 10 MOST POPULAR RELEASES OF 2019 Netflix’s Original ‘6 Underground’ is…

Clint Eastwood Directs the Cautionary Tale of “Richard Jewell”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
On July 27, 1996, in the middle of the Atlanta Olympics, security guard Richard Jewell discovers a suspicious backpack, hidden under a bench, that is soon found to contain an…

Bench, McDonald’s, Netflix, Angkas dominates Twitter this year

Team Orange 0 comments Beauty
Whatever happens, it happens on Twitter. It is not just for people to connect with their favorite artists, Twitter is also the preferred platform for brands to reach out to…

Smart plants good seeds to uplift farmers’ lot

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
Born to a farming family, Edralyn Ferre has been tilling the land in Alfonso, Cavite, for over 50 years, guided only by traditional knowledge handed down by his elders. Through…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone