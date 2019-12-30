77th Annual Golden Globe Awards airs live on SKY

The awards season in 2020 kicks off with the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, airing live on SKY on Monday, January 6 at 9:00 AM with multiple Golden Globe winner and creator and star of “The Office” and “Extras,” Ricky Gervais resuming hosting duties for the fifth time.

Awards in 25 categories — 14 in film and 11 in television — voted on by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) will be given.

Netflix goes into the awards with the most entries vying for the Best Motion Picture – Drama. “The Irishman” (Netflix), “Marriage Story” (Netflix), and “The Two Popes” (Netflix) are competing against “1917” (Universal), and “Joker” (Warner Bros.).

In the Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy category, slugging it out are “Dolemite Is My Name” (Netflix), “Jojo Rabbit” (Fox Searchlight), “Knives Out” (Lionsgate), “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” (Sony), and “Rocketman” (Paramount).

Meanwhile, Gervais’ return as host is set to bring the house down with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association president Lorenzo Soria saying “when Ricky Gervais is at the helm of the Golden Globes Awards, we can always expect the unexpected.”

Gervais, who hosted the Golden Globes from 2010 to 2012 and in 2016, is widely considered the most influential British comedian since Charlie Chaplin. His live stand up show “Fame” is the fastest selling UK stand-up show in history. His most recent outing is the dark comedy “After Life,” which he created, directed, starred in and executive produced.

“Once again, they’ve made me an offer I can’t refuse. But this is the very last time I’m doing this, which could make for a fun evening,” said Gervais.

Also dubbed as “Hollywood’s Party of the Year,” The Golden Globe Awards is one of the biggest live events on television and will air on Blue Ant Entertainment channel. Catch all the glitz and glamour on SKYcable HD 196 and SD 53 in Mega Manila; HD 739, SD 616 in Regional areas; and on SKYdirect Ch 35 nationwide. The show will also be available for livestreaming to SKYcable subscribers via via SKY’s online streaming service app, SKY on Demand.