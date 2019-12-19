A special surFRIES awaited tired motorists during Rush Hour FRYday!

With the holidays fast approaching, the traffic situation in Metro Manila is bound to get even worse than it already is— especially on payday Fridays.

Getting stuck in a traffic jam for hours on end is the last thing you want to happen after a long week of work. And that’s why McDonald’s decided to surprise tired motorists with free World Famous Fries on December 13, 2019 during rush hour!

For one night only, motorists and commuters stuck in traffic along EDSA were excited to see Fries Glitches in the form of online ads, which served as their digital coupon for free fries. They got to cap the day feeling a little better despite the long drive or commute when they visited nearby McDonald’s branches to claim their free Medium Fries— crispy and golden on the outside and fluffy on the inside!