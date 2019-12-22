LizQuen, MayWard, Gerald Anderson leads ABS-CBN’s big and new TV offerings this 2020

0 comment

ABS-CBN will unleash a bounty of fresh and exciting offerings, including teleseryes starring the biggest names in the industry, the return of well-loved reality singing competition, and the premiere of the biggest Asian dramas.

After more than a year of waiting, the tandem of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil finally makes their TV comeback this January in the newest series “Make It With You,” which was shot in Croatia.

Gerald Anderson, Nash Aguas, Yves Flores, Elmo Magalona, Vin Abrenica, Jerome Ponce, and Carlo Aquino come together in a drama which will bear stories of brave soldiers, “A Soldier’s Heart.”

Set to rule TV are new Asian dramas, including the most awarded one in 2019, “Yang Xi” and “Flower Crew Dating Agency” starring South Korean actor and rapper Kim Min-jae.

Meanwhile, reality-singing competition “The Voice Teens,” now with returning coach Apl.De.Ap, comes back for a new season in February.

Love will fill the air in March as Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber make their teleserye debut in “When We Fall In Love,” which was shot in Japan.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Mark Michael Garcia hailed “Tawag ng Tanghalan” All-Star Grand Resbak Champion

Team Orange 0 comments
After a month-long vocal battle royale, R&B charmer Mark Michael Garcia emerged as the grand champion of the All-Star Grand Resbak edition of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” at its grand finals…

“Write About Love” holds campus tour

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Miles Ocampo, Rocco Nacino, Yeng Constantino and Joem Bascon visited different campuses, aside from conducting the usual mall tours and TV guestings, to promote their new film “Write About Love”…

Dwayne Johnson’s wax figure makes his debut appearance in Madame Tussaud’s Hong Kong

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Fans of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be doing a double-take this holiday season, as the man of many talents makes his Hong Kong debut. The superstar has worked with…

Smart boosts reforestation efforts in celebration of U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour 2019

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
As official sponsor of U2’s The Joshua Tree Tour 2019, PLDT wireless unit Smart Communications Inc. announced that it would step up reforestation efforts in various locations in the Philippines,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone