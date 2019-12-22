LizQuen, MayWard, Gerald Anderson leads ABS-CBN’s big and new TV offerings this 2020

ABS-CBN will unleash a bounty of fresh and exciting offerings, including teleseryes starring the biggest names in the industry, the return of well-loved reality singing competition, and the premiere of the biggest Asian dramas.

After more than a year of waiting, the tandem of Liza Soberano and Enrique Gil finally makes their TV comeback this January in the newest series “Make It With You,” which was shot in Croatia.

Gerald Anderson, Nash Aguas, Yves Flores, Elmo Magalona, Vin Abrenica, Jerome Ponce, and Carlo Aquino come together in a drama which will bear stories of brave soldiers, “A Soldier’s Heart.”

Set to rule TV are new Asian dramas, including the most awarded one in 2019, “Yang Xi” and “Flower Crew Dating Agency” starring South Korean actor and rapper Kim Min-jae.

Meanwhile, reality-singing competition “The Voice Teens,” now with returning coach Apl.De.Ap, comes back for a new season in February.

Love will fill the air in March as Maymay Entrata and Edward Barber make their teleserye debut in “When We Fall In Love,” which was shot in Japan.