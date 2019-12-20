AirAsia wins best in-flight meal for Santan menu

0 comment

AirAsia’s in-flight food brand, Santan, has been awarded the best in-flight meal for 2019 by Sunstar’s Best of Cebu. Now in its seventh year, the award highlights the best gastronomic experiences and lifestyle brands of the city.

This year, Sunstar’s Best of Cebu cited AirAsia as the best in-flight meal, citing its variety of options, which include Asian, international, and vegetarian dishes. Santan celebrates the rich diversity of Asean flavors with its extensive menu.

AirAsia Philippines CEO Ricky Isla said, “We are grateful for the accolade given to us by Sunstar. As the best low-cost carrier in the world, we are proud to say that our appetizing in-flight menu offers a delightful dining experience that brings together the diverse flavors of Asean. We will continue to try to satisfy our guests’ palates with meals that do not have to be served on a silver platter.”

AirAsia’s award-winning Santan menu offers an extensive variety of in-flight meals for guests to choose from both onboard and via online pre-booking. These include freshly prepared savory hot meals, delicious snacks and options such as sandwiches and desserts personalized for travelers flying across AirAsia’s extensive network.

Among the favorites from the Santan in-flight menu are Asean-inspired rice meals, such as the Filipino favorite Beef Tapa with Scrambled Egg, Pak Nasser’s Nasi Lemak, Uncle Chin’s Chicken Rice, and Chicken Teriyaki with Rice.

The complete in-flight menu can be accessed on the in-flight meals section on airasia.com. Click on the menu for Z2 flights for the meals provided by AirAsia Philippines.

Santan meals are available for pre-booking via My Bookings on airasia.com. Pre-booking provides guests with cheaper-than-airport prices at 46% off, a choice of water or coffee as a beverage, a wider variety of meals, and priority meal delivery onboard.

AirAsia’s in-flight meals are also now available on-ground with the recent opening of its flagship restaurant at the Mid Valley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. The Santan fast food chain is expected to expand throughout Asean in the next three to five years.

Guests can expect new and exciting in-flight meals to come, marking a fresh dining experience in the air this coming year.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Look back at all the Jolly Hotdog “todo sarap” ads from the year!

Team Orange 0 comments
Whether you’re the over-the-top one in your barkada or another friend is, you can always be sure of one thing: Jollibee’s Cheesy Classic Jolly Hotdog can match you or your…

Go Behind -The-Scenes of the Making of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Real flying. Real G-forces. Pure adrenaline. Check out the behind-the-scenes video of Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise and watch the film in Philippine cinemas June 24, 2020. After more…

RedDoorz gives underprivileged kids Moments To Celebrate with 100 Open Doors Campaign

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
RedDoorz, Southeast Asia’s largest and fastest growing hotel chain, spread the joy of Christmas early this year by giving children from marginalized communities from across the Philippines access to one-hundred…

Lenovo’s tech shopping guide for Christmas 2019

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Christmas time is almost upon us! With everyone eager to buy the perfect gift to treat themselves or their friends and loved ones, it can be difficult to pick the…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone