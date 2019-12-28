Amore the merrier at Italianni’s

0 comment

Italianni’s Philippine has warmed up the oven so hearty holiday indulgence can come to you in boxes, trays, and platters.

Lets start the feasting with something you enjoy eating as well as giving: the Bread Box and Wine-to-go. The bread boxes contain either the Tuscan or Foccaccia (or a combination of both) with the popular olive oil and vinaigrette, and tied very elegantly. And who wouldnt love a bottle of wine to go with it? Italiannis offers quality wines to suit your discerning taste. Some branches offer Dulce de Leche boxes, one whole creamy cake that comes with an extra caramel sauce.

Italianni’s Caesar Salad

 

Italianni’s also offers Dine Out Delights – salads, appetizers, chicken, pork, fish, pastas, and other signature dishes for 6 to 8 persons available in nifty to-go trays. Get yourself some Spinach Artichoke, Fried Calamari, Prosciutto E Formaggio, Italiannis Fritti, Italian Truffle Fries, Sicilian Salad, Caesar Salad, and Insalata Rucola. There is a pasta selection you can take out with you too, including Lasagna, Spaghetti Meatballs, Spaghetti Pomodoro, Spaghetti Bolognese, Spaghetti Carbonara, Seafood Cioppino, and Penne Arrabiata. Mains include Chicken Italiannis, Porkchop Au Poivre, Chicken Milanese, Chicken Parmigiana, Herb Roasted Chicken and Parmesan Crusted Fish Fillet.

Italianni’s takeaway-porkchops

Italianni’s takeaway-cheese-platter

Italianni’s takeaway spinach artichoke

If you want to sit down and have a special lunch dinner with your loved ones and friends, the special Holiday Platters are reason enough to indulge. Mix and match two appetizers, two pasta dishes and one entrée for a reasonable price. Have yourself a merry little feast with classic Italianni’s favorites such as Frito Misto, Spaghetti Meatballs Abondanza, and Chicken and Ribs Platter. Or you may opt for Crostini Platter (which includes Tomato Bruschetta, Mushroom Bruschetta, and Liver Pate), Chicken and Ribs Platter, and the Salmon Linguini Abondanza.

Italianni’s Chicken Platter

Go where the love is. After all, its always Amore the merrier at Italianni’s – a joyful celebration of hearty food in the company of those we love.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

“Bad Boys for Life” Brings Back Baddest Crime-Fighting Duo

Team Orange 0 comments
The first two Bad Boys films introduced Will Smith and Martin Lawrence, who each had previously headlined a hit television series, to motion picture action-comedy fans. Now, everybody’s favorite crime-fighting…

Jollibee surprises holiday commuters with free Chickenjoy during their ride home!

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
Being away from loved ones regularly can be difficult, which is why the holidays have become such an important season to reunite families. But these days, traveling back home to…

BGC holds the biggest street party to welcome 2020!

Team Orange 0 comments Events
All roads will lead to the biggest street party in the metro as Bonifacio Global City, Taguig is where it starts! To usher in a brand new decade, BGC is…

Hit Asian Drama “Flower Crew: Dating Agency” premiers on ABS-CBN In January

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
ABS-CBN, the country’s first and true home of Asianovelas, brings viewers back to the Joseon era as it premieres the hit Korean drama “Flower Crew: Dating Agency” on January 6,…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone