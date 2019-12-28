Italianni’s Philippine has warmed up the oven so hearty holiday indulgence can come to you in boxes, trays, and platters.

Lets start the feasting with something you enjoy eating as well as giving: the Bread Box and Wine-to-go. The bread boxes contain either the Tuscan or Foccaccia (or a combination of both) with the popular olive oil and vinaigrette, and tied very elegantly. And who wouldnt love a bottle of wine to go with it? Italiannis offers quality wines to suit your discerning taste. Some branches offer Dulce de Leche boxes, one whole creamy cake that comes with an extra caramel sauce.

Italianni’s also offers Dine Out Delights – salads, appetizers, chicken, pork, fish, pastas, and other signature dishes for 6 to 8 persons available in nifty to-go trays. Get yourself some Spinach Artichoke, Fried Calamari, Prosciutto E Formaggio, Italiannis Fritti, Italian Truffle Fries, Sicilian Salad, Caesar Salad, and Insalata Rucola. There is a pasta selection you can take out with you too, including Lasagna, Spaghetti Meatballs, Spaghetti Pomodoro, Spaghetti Bolognese, Spaghetti Carbonara, Seafood Cioppino, and Penne Arrabiata. Mains include Chicken Italiannis, Porkchop Au Poivre, Chicken Milanese, Chicken Parmigiana, Herb Roasted Chicken and Parmesan Crusted Fish Fillet.

If you want to sit down and have a special lunch dinner with your loved ones and friends, the special Holiday Platters are reason enough to indulge. Mix and match two appetizers, two pasta dishes and one entrée for a reasonable price. Have yourself a merry little feast with classic Italianni’s favorites such as Frito Misto, Spaghetti Meatballs Abondanza, and Chicken and Ribs Platter. Or you may opt for Crostini Platter (which includes Tomato Bruschetta, Mushroom Bruschetta, and Liver Pate), Chicken and Ribs Platter, and the Salmon Linguini Abondanza.

Go where the love is. After all, its always Amore the merrier at Italianni’s – a joyful celebration of hearty food in the company of those we love.