BGC holds the biggest street party to welcome 2020!

All roads will lead to the biggest street party in the metro as Bonifacio Global City, Taguig is where it starts!

To usher in a brand new decade, BGC is going far and beyond for its New Year’s Countdown, the biggest street party that will transform 5th Avenue, Bonifacio High Street into a huge celebration for the whole family on December 31, 2019. BGC, in partnership with ABS-CBN and Taguig City, are all pitching in to ensure that this will be the grandest welcome to 2020 in the Metro – with non-stop entertainment, a great crowd, and easy access to the best dining spots and bars Bonifacio Global City has to offer.

This countdown is perfect for the family as the festivities will start with an anticipated high mass at 6PM to be celebrated at the 5th avenue of Bonifacio High Street. Afterwards, get serenaded by sweet-sounding performances from the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra together with Jona Viray. As the night settles, the non-stop partying begins with performances from The Itchyworms and Alex Calleja. As midnight draws nearer, join Bamboo, Yeng Constantino, and Billy Crawford in officially welcoming the year 2020! DJ Mars Miranda, alongside hosts Robi Domingo and Nicole Cordoves, guarantee a rousing welcome to the year ahead with a grand countdown and an awesome fireworks display that you surely wouldn’t want to miss.

“New Year’s Eve is a festive time in the Philippines. We follow a lot of traditions to usher in a prosperous New Year with our families and loved ones. We invite everyone to the City of Taguig as we witness 2020 Rising. The celebration will also be our way of giving thanks for the blessings of 2019” stated Taguig Mayor Lino Cayetano.

“We at BGC always make it a point to put our BGCitizens at the heart of everything that we do, and as a new year comes, we want to bring together the community and their families to celebrate and thank them for the success of the year that was. As we welcome 2020 together, we’ve prepared a lineup of artists and performances that will make each and everyone feel at home, excited, and joyous for what’s about to come.” said Jun Galvez, Executive Director of BGC Estate Association.

Round up your family and friends to bid 2019 goodbye and welcome the new year with good vibes and a whole lot of fun with the support of Jack Daniels and ING. Head over to BGC, where 2020 takes off with a bang!