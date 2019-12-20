Check out these Christmas Party Packages and Offers from Texas Roadhouse, Hard Rock Café Manila, and Buffalo Wild Wings

The Bistro Group of restaurants offers the best Christmas package to satisfy your cravings on a reasonable budget.

TEXAS ROADHOUSE

Kids and adults will say Yeehaw! when they celebrate their party the Texas Roadhouse way. A Wild West celebration awaits adults with packages different packages: Rodeo Drive (P500/person; Rib Feast (P600/person); Howdy Get Rowdy (P1,000/person) and Roadhouse Hall of Fame (P1,500/person) Also, give your kids to a hoedown with Texas Roadhouses kiddie party packages, all prepared for 30 kids. For inquiries, call 09177740418.

HARD ROCK CAFÉ MANILA

Have your party at Hard Rock Café Manila and you will surely have a Jingle Bell Rockin Holiday! Choose from Classic Rock Menu (P895/person); Alternative Rock menu (P995/person ); Rock and Roll menu (P1095 per person); Heavy Metal menu (P1195 per person). If you prefer the Heavy Metal menu and want to be seated at the Michael Jackson area, pay P1305 per head. All packages come with two kinds of sides, and refillable ice Tea or Dalandan Juice.

Drink Packages, meanwhile, are: Package 1 at P935/person (one cocktail, a choice of select local beer, and one Alternative Rock beverage); Package 2 at P995/person (one cocktail, a choice of pre-selected local beer, and one Jam Session)

Kids Party Packages 1 and 2 are both at P565/head and include starters, pasta, dessert, and refillable Ice Tea or Dalandan Juice.

For reservations, visit or call Hard Rock Café Manila at the 2/L of S Maison at Conrad Manila or call (02) 8990 9809 / +639563646142.

BUFFALO WILD WINGS

No better way to celebrate the holidays than at B-Dubs! Throw your Christmas party at Buffalo Wild Wings for as low as P550 per head inclusive of a hefty menu selection, venue setup, use of 30+ widescreen TVs, and a beerpong table!

Bring in the kids to enjoy our Little Buffalo party packages for P355 per head! Photographers, magicians, birthday cakes, and other add ons are available for additional costs.

For inquiries, call Buffalo Wild Wings branches in Conrad S Maison 777-2905; Glorietta 1 8235726; Vista Mall Sta Rosa 5447995; Uptown Mall, BGC 8015993; and Estancia Mall 6327489.