Double the fun of welcoming 2020 at Midas Hotel

0 comment

The Christmas season is already upon each and every one of us and one of the biggest social events of the year that shouldn’t be missed is only a few nights away: the New Year Countdown Party. To Filipinos and foreign visitors near the Pasay area, Midas Hotel is the place to be to welcome the New Year and say ‘Hello!’ to 2020.

To maximize your December 31st, start off with a satisfying lunch at Midas Café or Yanagi for only Php1,200 per head. Then, book a Deluxe Room for only Php10,499 or Executive Room for only Php12,499 so you can get some much-needed rest and relaxation with family or friends. Come night time, dine in at Midas Café or Yanagi for a special New Year’s Eve dinner buffet for only Php1,800 per head.

Finally, head on to the 2702 Lobby Lounge before the New Year Countdown Party starts and enjoy drinks along with tasty canapés and various scrumptious pica-pica while listening to dynamic tunes of a live band. As the clock strikes midnight, celebrate the New Year as Midas Hotel hands out surprise prizes and giveaways!

Tickets are available at the Front Desk. Buy five (5) New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner and New Year Countdown Party tickets for only Php 2,800 and get one (1) for free to double up your fun in 2020!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Give the gift of suburban living this holiday season with MySpace Properties, Inc.’s The Hive

Team Orange 0 comments
With Christmas just around the bend and the Filipino Yuletide spirit in all-time high, shopping and spending are again the season’s buzzwords. Everyone will be rushing to complete their Christmas…

Greenwich Unveils New Learning Center, the Barkada Campus

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Greenwich, the number one pizza and pasta brand in the Philippines, recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art training facility located in the heart of Kapitolyo in Pasig. Inspired by the youthful dynamism…

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to launch Manny Pacquiao’s wax figure this 2020 #PacquiaoforMTHK

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Madame Tussauds Hong Kong announces the addition of a new Filipino wax figure to its roster of icons, none other than boxing champ Manny Pacquiao! “I’m very honored that they…

Solane LPG supports Davao Culinary Cup 2019

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Solane LPG recently sponsored another successful Davao Culinary Cup at SM City Davao. The Davao Culinary Cup (DCC) is the biggest and most prestigious culinary competition in Mindanao. It successfully…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone