Double the fun of welcoming 2020 at Midas Hotel

The Christmas season is already upon each and every one of us and one of the biggest social events of the year that shouldn’t be missed is only a few nights away: the New Year Countdown Party. To Filipinos and foreign visitors near the Pasay area, Midas Hotel is the place to be to welcome the New Year and say ‘Hello!’ to 2020.

To maximize your December 31st, start off with a satisfying lunch at Midas Café or Yanagi for only Php1,200 per head. Then, book a Deluxe Room for only Php10,499 or Executive Room for only Php12,499 so you can get some much-needed rest and relaxation with family or friends. Come night time, dine in at Midas Café or Yanagi for a special New Year’s Eve dinner buffet for only Php1,800 per head.

Finally, head on to the 2702 Lobby Lounge before the New Year Countdown Party starts and enjoy drinks along with tasty canapés and various scrumptious pica-pica while listening to dynamic tunes of a live band. As the clock strikes midnight, celebrate the New Year as Midas Hotel hands out surprise prizes and giveaways!

Tickets are available at the Front Desk. Buy five (5) New Year’s Eve Buffet Dinner and New Year Countdown Party tickets for only Php 2,800 and get one (1) for free to double up your fun in 2020!