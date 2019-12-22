Dwayne Johnson’s wax figure makes his debut appearance in Madame Tussaud’s Hong Kong

Fans of Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson will be doing a double-take this holiday season, as the man of many talents makes his Hong Kong debut.

The superstar has worked with the world-renowned brand on two new figures. One has taken up permanent residency at Madame Tussauds London whilst the other is touring Asia, making his second stop in Hong Kong.

Dwayne Johnson said of his cross-continental debut: “I invite you all to come hang out with me, take some fun selfies, raise a glass and toast to hard work, kindness and the words I NEVER hear when people meet me for the first time, “I thought you’d be bigger”.

With film revenues exceeding $10 billion worldwide, Dwayne Johnson is a global box-office powerhouse with a resume, in film and television, as extensive as it is versatile.

Johnson has garnered much critical acclaim and recognition for his range and diverse projects. Most recently, he received the 2019 MTV Generation Award and was named one of 2019 Time Magazine’s “100 Most Influential People.”

Johnson is taking on double duty these days as the star and producer in all of his
upcoming feature film projects. Most recently Dwayne has been seen in Fast &
Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, the highly anticipated spin-off from the Fast and Furious franchise. Directed by David Leitch, the high-octane action film also stars Jason Statham and Idris Elba.

In December 2019, Johnson stars in Jumanji: The Next Level. The action-comedy reunites him with an all-star cast that includes Kevin Hart, Jack Black and Karen Gillian alongside newcomers Danny DeVito, Danny Glover and Awkwafina.

Next year, Johnson and his Seven Bucks Productions will partner with Disney on
Jungle Cruise. Together, along with co-star Emily Blunt, they will bring Disneyland’s beloved theme park ride to life on the silver screen and take audiences on the adventure of a lifetime.

Adding to his 2020 slate, Johnson reteams with his Skyscraper and Central
Intelligence writer/director, Rawson Marshall Thurber, in the international action-thriller, Red Notice, starring opposite Gal Gadot and Ryan Reynolds.

On the television side, Johnson is back this year for a fifth season of HBO’s highest rated 30-minute series, “Ballers.” Johnson, with his Seven Bucks Productions, continues to serve as a producer alongside Mark Wahlberg and Stephen Levinson. In addition, Johnson created, produced and starred in NBC’s large-scale competition series “The Titan Games,” which is expected to return for a second season in 2020.

