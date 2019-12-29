F1 Hotel Manila Welcomes the Chinese New Year of the Metal Rat

As you pursue new opportunities this year, involving matters of the heart or maybe a career change, F1 Hotel Manila welcomes another prosperous year ahead with a bountiful Chinese New Year lunch buffet on January 25, 2020, at F All-Day Dining for only PHP 2,288 net per person.

The festivities will commence at the hotel with the traditional Lion Dance performance as it is believed to bring good luck and fortune. Accompanied by the music of beating drums, pounding gongs and clashing cymbals, the lion dancers imitate the lion’s movements to bring prosperity and scare-off evil spirits.

Guests enjoying the Chinese New Year buffet will have front row seats to the Lion Dance. The Chinese New Year buffet will be prepared by F1 Hotel Manila’s -award-winning culinary team and will feature special Chinese dishes including the following: Yee Sang, a prosperity salad that symbolizes abundance and vigor, which is tossed for good luck; DongPo Pork Knuckle, pan-fried braised pork flavored with secret Chinese spices; Duck Wrap pancakes with hoisin sauce ; Suckling Pig and Tang Yuan, sweet glutinous rice balls with a hint of ginger, which may remind diners of local guinataan but with a twist. Fortune cookies will also be handed out at the hotel lobby and restaurant so that guests can learn their prophecies for the coming year.

To complete the Chinese New Year ambiance at F All-Day Dining, a legendary Money Tree will be placed at the foyer of the restaurant to bring money and good fortune to everyone who rubs it.