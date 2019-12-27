Hit Asian Drama “Flower Crew: Dating Agency” premiers on ABS-CBN In January

ABS-CBN, the country’s first and true home of Asianovelas, brings viewers back to the Joseon era as it premieres the hit Korean drama “Flower Crew: Dating Agency” on January 6, 2020.

This fairy tale brings the story of Lee Soo (Seo Ji Hoon), an ordinary countryside blacksmith, who is in love with the slave, Gae Ddong (Gong Seung-Yeon) and hires the matchmaking experts of the Flower Crew Dating Agency, as he intends to propose marriage to her. On the day of their supposed wedding, he disappears, but later emerges as the king of Joseon.

But becoming royalty does not change his feelings for Gae Ddong. This time, he faces the impossible because as king, he cannot marry a woman with a humble background. He then looks for and seeks help from the Flower Crew to transform Gae Ddong into a noblewoman.

The task proves to be difficult for three men from the agency—Ma Hoon (Kim Min-Jae), Do Joon (Byeon Woo-Seok) and Go Young Soo (Park Ji-Hoon)—as they are confronted with complex choices between politics and etiquette, loyalties and emotions, and adversaries and their very own friendship.

Catch the premiere of “Flower Crew: Dating Agency” on January 6, 2020