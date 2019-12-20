Go Behind -The-Scenes of the Making of “Top Gun: Maverick”

0 comment

Real flying. Real G-forces. Pure adrenaline. Check out the behind-the-scenes video of Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise and watch the film in Philippine cinemas June 24, 2020.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Top Gun: Maverick is distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

RedDoorz gives underprivileged kids Moments To Celebrate with 100 Open Doors Campaign

Team Orange 0 comments
RedDoorz, Southeast Asia’s largest and fastest growing hotel chain, spread the joy of Christmas early this year by giving children from marginalized communities from across the Philippines access to one-hundred…

Lenovo’s tech shopping guide for Christmas 2019

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Christmas time is almost upon us! With everyone eager to buy the perfect gift to treat themselves or their friends and loved ones, it can be difficult to pick the…

Donny Pangilinan dropped his self-titled debut EP featuring two new tracks “Ngiti Mo” and “Walk With You”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
Donny Pangilinan has just dropped his debut self-titled EP, featuring two new tracks that fans will surely swoon over and dance to. After releasing multiple singles over the course of…

Check out these Christmas Party Packages and Offers from Texas Roadhouse, Hard Rock Café Manila, and Buffalo Wild Wings

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
The Bistro Group of restaurants offers the best Christmas package to satisfy your cravings on a reasonable budget. TEXAS ROADHOUSE Kids and adults will say Yeehaw! when they celebrate their…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone