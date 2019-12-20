Go Behind -The-Scenes of the Making of “Top Gun: Maverick”

Real flying. Real G-forces. Pure adrenaline. Check out the behind-the-scenes video of Top Gun: Maverick with Tom Cruise and watch the film in Philippine cinemas June 24, 2020.

After more than thirty years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete “Maverick” Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. When he finds himself training a detachment of Top Gun graduates for a specialized mission the likes of which no living pilot has ever seen, Maverick encounters Lt. Bradley Bradshaw (Miles Teller), call sign: “Rooster,” the son of Maverick’s late friend and Radar Intercept Officer Lt. Nick Bradshaw, aka “Goose”.

Top Gun: Maverick is distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.