Golden Globe nominated HBO movies streaming on HBO GO

Holiday bingeing on HBO GO just got interesting with seven HBO favorites nabbing 15 Golden Globe Awards nominations.

Chernobyl

The historical drama “Chernobyl” leads the pack with four nominations including Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television; Best Performance by an Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Jared Harris); Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Stellan Skarsgård) and Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Emily Watson).

Succession

Jessie Armstrong’s “Succession” nabbed nominations as Best Television Series- Drama; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama (Brian Cox) and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television – Drama (Kieran Culkin).

Big Litte Lies

Award winning actress Meryl Streep, on the other hand, added another one to her long list of career nominations with the Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television nod for “Big Little Lies” while her co-actress, Nicole Kidmann received a Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama nomination for the same series. The show also got a Best Television Series nomination.

Tying with “Big Little Lies” is “Barry,” which also got three nominations namely Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy; Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy (Bill Hader); and Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Henry Winkler).

George Clooney’s “Catch 22” meanwhile, gained two nominations, Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television and Best Performance by an Actor in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television (Christopher Abbott).

Game of Thrones

Kit Harington’s character as Jon Snow in the hit series “Game of Thrones” also made the mark as he is one of the nominees in the Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama category while Helen Mirren of “Catherine the Great ” is nominated in the Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Catch these movies and more on HBO GO, HBO’s online streaming service which gives users access to HBO’s library on on-demand content as well as livestream HBO, HBO Hits, HBO Family, HBO Signature, Red by HBO and Cinemax, anytime and anywhere using any device. HBO GO is available to SKY Fiber, SKYcable and Skydirect postpaid subscribers for as low as Php99/month.

