Herco Trading, Inc. and Habitat For Humanity ink partnership

Herco Trading Inc., the largest and most established hardware, automotive and industrial products company in the Philippines recently forged a partnership with Habitat For Humanity Philippines by providing tools to be used by the foundation in its mission of building decent homes for Filipinos.

Beginning September 16 to October 16, for every Greenfield hand tool sold in all Handyman stores, Herco Trading, Inc. will give the same kind of Greenfield hand tool to Habitat For Humanity Philippines. The hand tools that will be donated will be used by the Foundation in its countrywide mission of building homes for Filipino families.

“Herco Trading is extremely proud to partner with Habitat For Humanity through the efforts of Handyman Do It Best,” says Wayne Coherco, executive vice president of Herco Trading, Inc. “We totally agree with and fully support Habitat’s vision to give more Filipinos a decent home, bigger opportunities and a better chance at life by building strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. Both of our organizations firmly believe in uplifting the lives of Filipino families through housing and community development.”

“Greenfield is the best value-for-money hand tools brand available in the market today. The quality of Greenfield hand tools is almost identical to the quality of most leading US branded hand tools in the market today. This is because they are usually manufactured by the same factories under the same specifications. Most of the time, the only difference is that Greenfield prices are 20% to 40% lower,” said Jun Cansino, Greenfield Hand Tools Product Manager. “It is our own brand so we do not have to pay royalty to foreign principals and these savings are passed on to our customers.”

Herco Trading Inc. and Habitat For Humanity are confident that the partnership will help change the lives of Filipino beneficiary families in the years to come.

Habitat for Humanity is a non-profit organization that helps people around the world build or improve a place they can call home. Since Habitat for Humanity Philippines started operations in 1988, it has served more than 140,000 families with decent housing. With significant scaling up of its activities, Habitat Philippines is able to help an average of over 25,000 families annually since 2013.