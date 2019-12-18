Jollibee Petron SLEX is now open!

Jollibee and Friends welcome customers to the opening of Jollibee Petron SLEX, the fastfood chains latest Level Up Joy Store and 1,200th in the Philippines.

Eager customers line up this morning at Jollibee Petron SLEX Southbound to get their Jollibee favorites and enjoy a leveled-up store experience.

Firsts in the Philippines – Miguel Salvo and Andy Veraces enjoy the distinction of being the first-ever customers of the country’s first Dual Lane Drive Thru at Jollibee Petron SLEX.

Another satisfied customer joyfully passing through the country’s 1st Dual Lane Drive Thru.

Customers found ordering quick and easy via Jollibee’s self-order kiosks.

The first customers of the latest Level-Up Joy Store at Jollibee Petron SLEX.