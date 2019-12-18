Jollibee Petron SLEX is now open!

0 comment

Jollibee and Friends welcome customers to the opening of Jollibee Petron SLEX, the fastfood chains latest Level Up Joy Store and 1,200th in the Philippines.

Eager customers line up this morning at Jollibee Petron SLEX Southbound to get their Jollibee favorites and enjoy a leveled-up store experience.

Firsts in the Philippines – Miguel Salvo and Andy Veraces enjoy the distinction of being the first-ever customers of the country’s first Dual Lane Drive Thru at Jollibee Petron SLEX.

Another satisfied customer joyfully passing through the country’s 1st Dual Lane Drive Thru.

Customers found ordering quick and easy via Jollibee’s self-order kiosks.

The first customers of the latest Level-Up Joy Store at Jollibee Petron SLEX.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Give the gift of suburban living this holiday season with MySpace Properties, Inc.’s The Hive

Team Orange 0 comments
With Christmas just around the bend and the Filipino Yuletide spirit in all-time high, shopping and spending are again the season’s buzzwords. Everyone will be rushing to complete their Christmas…

Greenwich Unveils New Learning Center, the Barkada Campus

Team Orange 0 comments Business
Greenwich, the number one pizza and pasta brand in the Philippines, recently inaugurated its state-of-the-art training facility located in the heart of Kapitolyo in Pasig. Inspired by the youthful dynamism…

Madame Tussauds Hong Kong to launch Manny Pacquiao’s wax figure this 2020 #PacquiaoforMTHK

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Madame Tussauds Hong Kong announces the addition of a new Filipino wax figure to its roster of icons, none other than boxing champ Manny Pacquiao! “I’m very honored that they…

Solane LPG supports Davao Culinary Cup 2019

Team Orange 0 comments Events
Solane LPG recently sponsored another successful Davao Culinary Cup at SM City Davao. The Davao Culinary Cup (DCC) is the biggest and most prestigious culinary competition in Mindanao. It successfully…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone