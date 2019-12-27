Jollibee surprises holiday commuters with free Chickenjoy during their ride home!

Being away from loved ones regularly can be difficult, which is why the holidays have become such an important season to reunite families. But these days, traveling back home to provinces and far-flung areas can be extra tiresome with the heavy traffic, long commuting lines, and hectic holiday rush. This can take a toll on Filipinos mentally and emotionally, especially when all they’re thinking about is going home to celebrate the most joyful time of the year with the most important people in their lives.

Last Christmas, Jollibee helps Filipinos go home to their families with a little more love—and a lot of joy. Holiday commuters in select provincial bus routes received a special surprise from Jollibee on their way home. Hundreds of free Chickenjoy buckets and Jollibee gift certificates were distributed to the lucky commuters, perfect for sharing with the families that eagerly awaited them at home.

Passengers were all smiles, some even in tears! “Ito po, pagsasalubong namin sa mga apo,” one of them said, holding on to the Chickenjoy bucket in gratitude. Another expressed joy being able to see the Jollibee mascot live: “Masaya po talaga na nakita namin sa personal si Jollibee. Nagyon lang po namin nakita si Jollibee.”

“We wanted to make the ride home of the hardworking Filipinos extra special with a little surprise from Jollibee, especially with all the Christmas rush and anticipation to get home to spend time with their families,” Jollibee Philippines’ Marketing AVP for Bestsellers Categorysaid. “As a family-centric brand, we do believe that being with family amid busy schedules and other separation factors is the most precious and meaningful way to spend the festive holidays—along with everyone’s favorite Chickenjoy!”

Share this video to encourage the joy of bonding with family and loved ones over the holidays.