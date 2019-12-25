Kiana Valenciano releases new song “Hide My Love”; Brews larger surprises for 2020

Kiana Valenciano ends 2019 on a high note while simultaneously setting her sights on bigger things this 2020, starting with the release of her latest single “Hide My Love,” produced under ABS-CBN Music’s Tarsier Records.

The track, a chilled out tune perfect for laid back listening, showcases the singer-songwriter’s soothing voice complemented by the record’s slow jam and soft beats. Its lyrics, however, present a realized sense of love, in which a person embraces the beauty of letting his/her love out for the world to see.

Reflecting on the process of writing the song, Kiana said, “This song came naturally when I was exploring different cities, meeting new people and learning about myself and the kind of love I want to give and receive. I see it belonging with Alternative R&B, Chilled R&B.”

“Hide My Love” was vocally arranged by Jesse Barrera, produced by Nick Pacoli, and recorded at Los Angeles, California in the U.S. This is the follow-up to the artist’s first full-length album “See Me” released early this year, which featured 10 self-written tracks, including the carrier single “5:30.” She has also dropped other successful singles such as “Circles” and “Does She Know.”

This 2020, Kiana will undoubtedly continue to reach out to the world through her music, in continuation of ABS-CBN’s commitment to introduce the unique artistry of Filipino talents to the international music scene.