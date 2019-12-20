Lenovo’s tech shopping guide for Christmas 2019

Christmas time is almost upon us! With everyone eager to buy the perfect gift to treat themselves or their friends and loved ones, it can be difficult to pick the right choice among the range of available options. Global technology and innovation leader Lenovo speeds up this process with a handy shopping guide, which recommends the best gift for each person on your list.

FOR STUDENTS – IdeaPad S145

Portable and providing access to useful information, laptops are a must-have for students to complete their course requirements. Lenovo recommends the IdeaPad S145, which has a starting price of only PHP 18,995, as the ultimate study tool. This device makes completing homework a breeze as it comes with either up to 512GB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive storage or a hybrid 1TB HDD plus 128GB PCIe NVMe solid-state drive storage option. Even better, this is one of the few entry-level devices available in the market that comes with an SSD.

The IdeaPad S145 comes with an 8th-generation Intel® Core™ i7-8565U processor, which according to Intel, is 40% more productive than the previous 7th-generation processors. The IdeaPad S145 is also equipped with NVIDIA GeForce MX110 graphics, which can be useful for creating graphics and videos for school projects and presentations. With these specs, students have more than enough storage space to produce and store thousands of term papers, essays, video and photo assignments, and other important documents needed to survive at school.

FOR CASUAL GAMERS – IdeaPad L340 Gaming

The gaming sector has undoubtedly grown over the recent years, as people from all over the world become more open-minded towards playing games, whether alone or against their friends. For those wanting to try their hand or play a match or two, Lenovo recommends the IdeaPad L340 Gaming.

Starting at just PHP 44,995, the IdeaPad L340 Gaming is a huge steal with its NVIDIA® GeForce GTX™ 1650 graphics card, which enables the device to handle most of today’s games with ease. It also comes with an ultrafast SSD option. Buyers can purchase the device with either a 9th-generation Intel® Core™ i5-9300H or i7-9750H processor. Both variants are more than enough to provide the optimal performance needed to support users for work purposes and the occasional gaming needs.

FOR HARDCORE GAMERS – Legion Y540

For those who play daily, Lenovo recommends the Legion Y540. With a starting price of PHP 64,995, buyers are definitely getting their money’s worth as it comes with up to 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, up to 144Hz refresh rate display panel, and a 2-Year Premium Care onsite warranty.

Buyers of the Legion Y540 can also enjoy hitch-less smooth gaming experiences, as the device is equipped with up to 9th-generation Intel® Core™ i7-9750H processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2060 graphics card.

FOR ARTISTS & CONTENT CREATORS – Legion Y740 and YOGA S740-15

Lenovo recommends two devices best suited to artists and content creators – the Legion Y740 and YOGA S740-15. Primarily designed for hardcore gamers, the Legion Y740 is available with up to the ultra-powerful NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 2070 graphics card and up to 9th-generation Intel® Core™ i7-9750H processor both allowing the rendering of graphics-heavy videos and images more quickly. Its light weight of 2.2kg also makes it easier for artists to edit their work on-the-go.

Meanwhile, the YOGA S740-15 has similar graphics capabilities with a 9th-generation Intel® Core™ i9-9980H processor and discrete graphics by NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 or NVIDIA MX250 which has up to 3.5x faster performance versus Intel’s integrated graphics. One of the things about this device is that it can last for up to 14 hours on a single charge.

The Legion Y740 has a 144Hz refresh rate display panel, while the YOGA S740-15 has a Full High Definition VESA400 High Dynamic Range display enhanced with Dolby Vision™. Both laptops are optimized with 500 nits of brightness, which helps artists to fine-tune their content as it allows the screen to display images at the highest of qualities.

The Legion Y740’s starting price is PHP 109,995, while the price of the YOGA S740-15 starts at PHP 89,995.

FOR ON-THE-GO WORKERS – ThinkBooks 13S, 14, and 15

Keeping in mind today’s younger workforce, Lenovo recommends the ThinkBooks 13S, 14, and 15 as ideal devices for on-the-go workers.

The three ThinkBooks offer 15” full HD (1920 x 1080) resolution anti-glare IPS panels, with the screens twistable up to 180°, making it easy to collaborate and share. These devices also have narrow bezels for a bigger screen to work on. Powering the ThinkBook 13S is an 8th-generation Intel® Core™ i5 processor, while the ThinkBook 14 comes with an Intel® Core™ i5-10210U processor, and the ThinkBook 15 has an Intel® Core™ i7-10510U processor. All three devices have 8GB memory and 512GB M.2 PCIe SSD storage.

Lenovo also advises to purchase accessories to make the most out of the ThinkBook’s productivity benefits. The ThinkBook 15.6” Laptop Urban Backpack’s sleek design and spacious storage is perfect for work and travel (SRP PHP1,900), while the Wireless Media Mouse’s added thumb rest, palm rest and carefully placed media buttons ensure personalization in both mouse sensitivity and scroll speed (SRP PHP1,200). Moreover, the ThinkBook is also compatible with a Lenovo USB-C Laptop Power Bank, which provides 48 Wh battery life (14000 mAh) and comes with two integrated USB-A ports and a USB-C to USB-C Cable, allowing for more possibilities at work (SRP PHP4,900).

The starting price of the ThinkBook 13S is PHP 58,990, while the ThinkBook 14 and 15 will start at PHP 48,990 and PHP 57,490, respectively. Released just this November, the buyers of the ThinkBook 14 and 15 can currently enjoy a promotional deal wherein the first 500 buyers can get a free 8GB memory upgrade.

FOR TRAVELERS – YOGA S740-14

The 14-inch variant of the Lenovo YOGA S740 is the ideal device for travelers for its lightweight and ultrasleek build. Featuring sandblasted aluminum with a premium finish, the device measures 14.9mm thin and weighs only 1.2kg. For added portability, the YOGA S740-14 has a battery life of 16 hours, and its Rapid Charge feature gives it 80% of battery in just one hour of charging, while additional power is provided by its NVIDIA® GeForce® MX 250 graphics card, giving a boost in productivity or entertainment while in transit. The device also comes with Thunderbolt™ 3 port, which allows it to hook up to multiple displays, docks, and storage. It is available for PHP 74,995.

FOR POWER USERS – YOGA C940, ThinkPad T490, and ThinkVision M14

For professionals who require top-of-the-line devices, Lenovo recommends the YOGA C940, ThinkPad T490, and the ThinkVision M14 portable display.

Part of the Project Athena line of laptops which is co-engineered by Lenovo and Intel, the YOGA C940 incorporates several AI features that enable users to work smarter. It’s equipped with an Intel® Core™ i7-1065G7 processor and Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7 integrated graphics.

The YOGA C940 also has other features that have yet to be seen in other Lenovo devices. A 2-in-1 convertible device, it has a unique rotating sound bar with Dolby Atmos® technology attached to its 360-degree hinge, which allows for an uninterruptible audio experience when changing laptop modes. Complementing the audio is its 4K display with VESA-Certified DisplayHDR™ capabilities and 14” HD IPS screen optimized with 500nits and Dolby Vision™ which offers users a cinematic experience even at the comfort of their own homes.

Meanwhile, the ThinkPad T490 is a powerful workhorse designed to bolster users in the workplace. Powered by an Intel® Core™ i5-8265U processor, it can have either Integrated Intel® UHD Graphics 620 or Discrete NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics and memory and storage of up to 48GB and 1TB PCIe NVMe SSD, respectively. The ThinkPad T490 is also equipped with enterprise-level security through its ThinkShield suite of security tools. Some of its features include the dTPM 2.0 chip, which encrypts data and Touch Fingerprint Reader.

Lenovo suggests using the T490 with key accessories that help maximize its power. The Lenovo 15.6-inch Commuter Backpack is sturdy enough for the outdoors yet stylish for the modern office (SRP PHP3,000), while the Lenovo Yoga Mouse w/ Laser Printer further bolsters business productivity with its high-precision up to 1600 DPI (dots per inch) tracking, ergonomic V-shape grip, and laser presenter with built-in slide control (SRP PHP2,200).

Buyers of the T490 are also advised to purchase the ThinkVision M14 portable monitor worth PHP 13,990. Weighing only a mere 1.3 pounds, it can connect to almost any device, even smartphones, via its two USB Type-C ports. The device assures clear and crisp quality with its Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS display, which can also tilt to 90° for further interactive presentations.

Available in Iron Grey or Mica, the YOGA C940 is worth PHP 99,995, while the price of the ThinkPad T490 starts at PHP 73,990.

FOR BUDGET LAPTOP-SEEKERS – YOGA S540-15

With a price of PHP 60,995, buyers of the YOGA S540-15 can get their money’s worth with its heavy-duty performance in addition to its premium look and feel. It comes with an Intel® Core™ i7-10510U processor, 512GB PCIe NVMe SSD storage, and NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics.

The YOGA S540-15 has narrow bezels on all sides that allow 92% screen-to-body ratio, allowing its FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS screen to display some of the best color calibrations available. Other noteworthy features include built-in AI features such as hands-free login thanks to its IR camera capable of facial recognition login and the smart assistant Cortana. It is available for PHP 60,995.

FOR SMALL BUSINESS OWNERS – IdeaCentre 510S and IdeaPad S340

For aspiring successful entrepreneurs, Lenovo advises the IdeaCentre 510S and IdeaPad S340.

Buyers can select a hard disk of up to 2 TB or a solid state drive that can hold up to 128 GB. With up to 16 GB of memory, this PC enables multitasking with ease. It can also be used in home entertainment, thanks to its 5.1 surround sound and an optical disk drive that can handle DVD R/W disks.

It comes equipped with an Intel® Pentium® G5420 processor, and as a bonus, it has a McAfee LiveSafe® free trial which protects the device, including tablets and smartphones, through the cloud and locally. It is available for PHP 22,995.

The IdeaPad S340, meanwhile, bolsters business performance with its 10th-generation Intel® Core™ i5-10210U or i7-10510U processor and up to NVIDIA® GeForce® MX250 graphics. Buyers are also treated to 1TB HDD + 256GB PCIe NVMe SSD, a storage setup more than capable of supporting companies in their day-to-day operations. For a starting price of PHP 39,995, the IdeaPad S340 provides bang-for-the-buck for small business owners.

As a plus, most of the devices are part of an ongoing promo bundle with a free lifetime Microsoft Office 2019 license worth PHP 6,995. As part of the holidays, buyers of select devices stand a chance to win vouchers from Herschel and Planet Sports. Meanwhile, the first 500 buyers of the ThinkBook 14 and 15 can avail of a free 8GB memory upgrade out-of-the-box.

These days, you’ll never go wrong with choosing gadgets as presents. Hopefully, Lenovo made the selection process quicker for you with this guide.

All devices are available in all Legion Concept stores and Lenovo authorized resellers nationwide.