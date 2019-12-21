Look back at all the Jolly Hotdog “todo sarap” ads from the year!

Whether you’re the over-the-top one in your barkada or another friend is, you can always be sure of one thing: Jollibee’s Cheesy Classic Jolly Hotdog can match you or your friends’ “todoness” with an abundance of extra cheesy dressing, ketchup, and a generous sprinkling of grated cheese on top of an extra meaty sausage.

The “todo” or all-out nature of Jolly Hotdog is exemplified in all its online commercials this year, where there’s always someone who can turn an ordinary activity into an extraordinary one, going over-the-top compared to everyone else. Here’s a look back at these wacky videos that have made fans like, laugh, and share on social media:

The Todo Drama Jolly Hotdog commercial, the first one of 2019 starring popular local actor Joshua Garcia, explores the namesake concept of going all out in dramatic acting. Garcia emotes heavily in front of his friends, who seem to have eaten their Jolly Hotdog sandwiches without him.

The Todo Clingy ad, the second Joshua Garcia commercial, reverses the roles—this time, it’s his friends who are extra dramatic and clingy with him. In the end, they all go for something that matches their “todoness”—the Jolly Hotdog!

The short Todo Wall Climbing video shows a climber struggling to move up, only to see someone else traversing the wall vertically and horizontally with minimal effort.

These ads should make you hungry for a snack right now—and there’s no better thing to have than that Cheesy Classic Jolly Hotdog from your nearest Jollibee! Indulge and get the Jolly Hotdog for dine-in, take-out, delivery, and drive-thru in all Jollibee stores nationwide for only PHP 50.00!