Madame Tussauds Hong Kong announces the addition of a new Filipino wax figure to its roster of icons, none other than boxing champ Manny Pacquiao!

“I’m very honored that they chose me,” said Pacquiao, whose 41st birthday also happens to fall on the same day as the announcement of the exciting news. “Masaya ako na maitataas ko muli ang bandera ng Pilipinas sa ganitong paraan.”