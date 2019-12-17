Mang Inasal launches ACE QSR Scholarship for deserving young women of Lipa, Batangas

Mang Inasal Business Unit Head Jojo Subido (right), with MI RBU Head for South Luzon Lelette Minerales (left) and MI Marketing Head Aileen Natividad (second from left), join the heads of the other institutions involved in the ACE QSR Scholarship Program. These are (from left) Pondong Batangan Community Foundation’s Executive Director, Fr. Manny Guazon, Anihan Technical School’s, Senen Olmos and Jollibee Group Foundation’s Mikee Garcia

Mang Inasal launched its participation in the ACE Scholarship Program for Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Operations of Jollibee Group Foundation (JGF). This was part of the recent inauguration of Mang Inasal’s milestone 600th Store in Lipa, Batangas,

The ACE QSR program seeks to give underprivileged youth from Lipa the chance to develop the skills they need to be gainfully employed in the QSR industry.

Through the network of Pondong Batangan Community Foundation, Inc. in the Archdiocese of Lipa, four scholars from Lipa will be selected and join a class of students who will undertake a QSR Technical-Vocational Course in Anihan Technical School in Calamba. This includes six months of in-school instruction and six months of on-the-job training.

Here, the scholars will learn the rudiments of food preparation and food service. They will earn three TESDA certificates/qualifications at the end of the Program.

Being considered for the scholarship are single women aged 18 – 21, senior high school graduate with at least an 80% scholastic average, coming from a household with a combined family income of P200,000 or less, and willing to study and stay in Calamba City, Laguna for one year.

The scholars supported by MI will begin in June 2020 and their program will run for a year.

“As Mang Inasal grows as an enterprise, it also wants to do its share in building strong host communities whose residents are provided the chance to become more productive members of society. This is the least we can do to reciprocate the support we have been getting from our communities,” said Jojo Subido, MI Business Head.

