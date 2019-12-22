Mark Michael Garcia hailed “Tawag ng Tanghalan” All-Star Grand Resbak Champion

After a month-long vocal battle royale, R&B charmer Mark Michael Garcia emerged as the grand champion of the All-Star Grand Resbak edition of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” at its grand finals on “It’s Showtime” last Saturday (December 21).

Mark Michael earned a total average score of 54.24% from the combined hurado scores and public votes, beating his opponent Jex de Castro’s 45.76%.

As the grand champion, Mark Michael won P300,000 (tax free), a business franchise from Potato Giant, a recording contract from TNT Records, a management contract from ABS-CBN, and a trophy created by renowned Filipino visual artist Toym Imao.

In the final round, the Malabon native earned a standing ovation from the judges and the madlang people after performing a powerful medley of Chicago’s hits “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” and “Glory of Love.

A Year 3 grand finalist and Year 2 semifinalist, Mark Michael beat all the returning contenders in the Grand Resbak edition, which brought together the competition’s singers from Years 1 to 3.

Meanwhile, “Tawag ng Tanghalan” will also open the New Year with a bang as it launches its fourth year in January.

Watch out for more surprises from “It’s Showtime,” which airs from Mondays to Saturdays on ABS-CBN and ABS-CBN HD (Sky Cable ch 167).