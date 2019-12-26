Martin Nievera, Bituin Escalante, Arman Ferrer, Lian Kyla to perform at Louie Ocampo and Fr. Manoling Francisco, SJ’s “All About Love” concert

Two of the country’s premier composers, Maestro Louie Ocampo and Fr. Manoling Franciso SJ, come back to stage their successful back-to-back concert last September, “All About Love,” with Martin Nievera, Bituin Escalante, Arman Ferrer, Lian Kyla as main performers on February 9, 2020 at the Meralco Theater.

Set to delight audiences anew in the coming Valentine’s show are songs that captured the hearts of Filipinos through the years, including Ocampo’s songs of love like “Say That You Love Me,” “Kahit Isang Saglit,” Ikaw Lang ang Mamahalin,” “I’ll Be There,” and “I Can” by Ocampo, and songs of inspiration and praise by Fr. Francisco like “Tanging Yaman,” “Hindi Kita Malilimutan,” Huwag Kang Mangamba,” “Sa ‘Yo Lamang,” and “I Will Sing Forever.”

Two performances are slated on February 9 – a matinee at 2:00 PM and a gala at 6:00 PM.

Various musical ensembles will support the performances, including the Ateneo Chamber Singers, the Bukas Palad Music Ministry, Hangad Music Ministry, Tinig Barangka Choir, and the ABS-CBN Philharmonic Orchestra.

Produced by ABS-CBN Events, “All About Love” is being staged for the benefit of the Tanging Yaman Foundation.

Tickets are available in all Ticketworld outlets and online via Ticketworld.com.ph.