Max’s Group Blends Great Food And Sustainability In Newest Multi-Brand Hub

Leading casual dining powerhouse Max’s Group Inc. (MGI) opens its latest multi-brand site at the heart of one of the busiest thoroughfares in the Metro. Strategically located at the intersection of EDSA Southbound Lane and Main Avenue in Cubao, Quezon City, it is touted as MGI’s convergent and innovative destination to bring good food, delightful experiences, and a welcome break to motorists, commuters, and foodies alike.

This Main Avenue site houses the uniquely diverse array of MGI’s portfolio of beloved brands under one roof, including Max’s Restaurant, Yellow Cab, Pancake House, Krispy Kreme, Jamba Juice, and Teriyaki Boy, and is envisioned as a great place to recharge and refresh when braving the traffic. Here, diners can enjoy such topnotch facilities as cozy, thoughtfully-designed store architecture—all the way down to clean, comfortable restrooms.

“Propelling MGI’s future entails safeguarding and evolving our brands’ heritage through forward-looking strategies,” shares MGI President and Chief Executive Officer Robert F. Trota. “As we usher in a new decade, launching this Main Avenue multi-brand site cements our stakeholder commitment to strike a balance between both continuity and renewal, powering our growth through the one-of-a-kind convergence we believe only MGI can offer through its brands most-loved by Filipinos.”

“We foresee massive commercial gain due to increased efficiencies and synergies,” adds MGI Group Chief Operating Officer Ariel P. Fermin. “Ultimately, this convergent hub will accelerate both our operational and brand leadership in a highly competitive, fast-paced local food industry.”

Aside from flexibility in providing diverse options within the Group’s portfolio, the multi-brand hub also advocates for operating efficiency through its one shared back kitchen—a first for its multi-brand sites. It also sets a benchmark in adapting environment-friendly technologies in the current casual dining landscape.

With a total area size of 1,445 sqm. and maximum seating capacity of 281, the Main Avenue site was mindfully designed and engineered to save energy and mitigate flood, especially considering the Philippines’ vulnerability to such natural disasters as typhoons. Solar panels spread throughout the compound’s roofs will contribute to the overall reduction of carbon footprint, partnered with high-efficiency LED lighting.

“Our solar panels can fully-power 20 households per year, helping reduce our energy footprint,” states MGI Director Carolyn Trota-Salud. “According to our CSSR (Corporate Sustainability, Synergies, and Relationships) team, we foresee the avoidance of over 30,000 pounds worth of carbon dioxide emissions from coal.”

Flood mitigation technologies such as permeable pavements, a rainwater harvesting system, and low-flow plumbing features are also installed in the newest hub. These features help the hub effectively utilize water as it reuses stormwater runoff.

Additionally, waste management components such as a sewage treatment plant for high performance cleaning with low operating costs, and an MRF (Materials Recovery Facility) for recycling waste are also part of the hub’s operations.

To ensure the comfort of diners while still being sustainable, dining areas are supplemented with wide trellises to reduce dependencies on high-power-consumption air conditioning. Low-VOC (Volatile Organic Compound) plants also surround the hub in order to aid in purifying the air.

“As more and more restaurants here and abroad are making conscious efforts to save the environment and preserve natural resources, our newest multi-brand hub plays a pivotal role in combining our goals of building a sustainable future and providing thoughtful dining experiences for our customers,” continues Trota-Salud.

She also emphasizes the initiative as part of a bigger goal in influencing sustainable practices in the industry.

“Mindfulness is a core principle that guides how we want MGI’s role in society to be more purposeful. That’s why we built this Main Avenue site around integrity, honesty, and passion. We care about people, the environment we live in, and the good of the planet,” she concludes.