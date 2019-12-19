Netflix Philippines celebrates the launch of “6 Underground” using 300 Intel® Shooting Star drones flown over BGC

Netflix Philippines is celebrating the launch 6 Underground, a Netflix Original full length film directed by Michael Bay (Armageddon, Transformers) and stars Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool).

The launch featured the use of 300 Intel® Shooting Star drones flown over Bonifacio Global City (BGC) in Taguig which depicted scenes from the action-packed film. According to the streaming platform, this marked the largest drone show in the Philippines.

You can view the light show from the Rockwell, Kalayaan Flyover, BGC, and surrounding locations at 6:15 pm, 7:30 pm, and 8:45 pm from December 16 to 18. This is in cooperation with Atty. Joseph Ray P. Gumabon of Enforcement and Legal Service of Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) and Martin John Pio Arenas, Councilor of First District of Makati.