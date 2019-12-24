New World Makati Hotel Welcomes 2020 with Wonderful Celebrations

New Year celebrations at New World Makati Hotel are made more meaningful and memorable as it proffers an array of experiences to usher in 2020 with family and friends. From a spectacular countdown party at the ballroom, to a bountiful buffet feast at Café 1228, indulgent Chinese fare at Jasmine, splendid room stays, and a 25th anniversary raffle of getaways and giveaways, the luxury hotel ensures that there is something for everyone to provide a fitting welcome to the year ahead.



Countdown to 2020 at the Ballroom

Combining enthralling live entertainment, Western and Asian delights, as well as free-flowing libations all night long, New World Makati Hotel’s annual New Year’s Eve Countdown Party will be an evening of merriment and cheer. Guests will be singing along and partying to the music of the Brass Munkeys as they perform all-time favorites from the 60’s up to present-day chart toppers. The event’s revelry continues as DJ Cam Abecina gets partygoers grooving with upbeat tunes and dance tracks from today’s latest and greatest hits. Guests who stay on until the end of the program may win exciting prizes such as overnight stays, dining experiences, and more, courtesy of the hotel.

Free standing admission is at PHP2,988 per person. A 20% discount is applicable for children six to twelve years old. VIP tables are priced at PHP10,000 for three persons, PHP13,000 for four persons, and PHP32,000 for ten persons, with a rate of PHP2,988 for each additional person. Children five years and below are free of charge. The Countdown to 2020 party will be at the ballroom on 31 December starting from 9 PM to 1 AM. All prices are nett.

A Splendid New Year’s Stay

Guests can wake up to a bright and beautiful new year with an overnight stay in New World Makati Hotel’s rooms or suites with buffet breakfast for two adults and two children six years and below starting at PHP9,000++. A New Year’s turndown amenity and an exclusive 25% discount on the Countdown to 2020 party are likewise included in the room package.

An upgraded stay at the Residence Club affords Club benefits such as afternoon cocktails and access to the Residence Club Living Room. Club room packages start at PHP13,000++, while suite room stays are offered from PHP14,000++ up to PHP35,000++. All prices exclude taxes and service charge.

A Bountiful Buffet Spread at Café 1228

Family and friends can come together to partake of a bountiful buffet spread as Café 1228 highlights delectably decadent New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day fare befitting an abundant year ahead. Among the extensive array of buffet selections are the US Angus beef prime rib with three savory sauces, whole salmon in salt crust, herb and garlic roasted leg of lamb, fresh seafood including oysters, lobsters, scallops and prawns, curated cold cuts and cheeses, salads, soups, as well as Filipino and Asian favorites. The dessert station will feature plain and flaxseed rolls in cranberry panettone, marzipan stolen, banana walnut and Dundee cakes, chocolate macadamia tartlets, mixed fruit pavlova, bourbon balls, a crepe, ice cream, and sherbet station, and seasonal fresh fruits, to name a few.

New Year’s Eve dinner is priced at PHP2,988 and New Year’s Day lunch and dinner are at PHP2,020 per person. Both prices are nett.

Indulgent Chinese Fare at Jasmine

The hotel’s premium Chinese restaurant, Jasmine, offers three indulgent set menus for guests looking to celebrate New Year’s Eve or New Year’s Day with Oriental cuisine.

The Happiness set menu includes hot prawn chicken salad, lobster corn soup, deep-fried scallop with minced shrimp and pumpkin sauce, stir-fried fish fillet with black pepper and broccoli, wok-fried beef tenderloin in xo sauce, crispy seafood with fried rice and curry sauce, and chilled mango cream sago.

The roasted suckling pig salad introduces the Prosperity set menu, followed by crab roe with fish maw in bamboo pith soup, stir-fried fish fillet with bean curd and vegetables soya sauce, stir-fried prawn with snow peas and black truffle sauce, pan-fried lamb in barbecue sauce, crispy seafood rice in curry sauce, and chilled mango cream sago.

For the Auspicious set menu, the Peking duck salad precedes the dried scallop with fish maw in sea cucumber soup, braised local abalone with duck feet and vegetables, deep-fried scallop with minced shrimp and barbecue sauce, pan-fried lamb and black pepper sauce, and concludes with the chilled mango pudding.

The Happiness, Prosperity, and Auspicious set menus are priced at PHP1,960, PHP2,070, and PHP2,180 nett per person, respectively, for a minimum of two guests.

25th Anniversary Holly Jolly Raffle

Guests who avail of the New Year’s Eve (31 December 2019 only) room or dining experiences are eligible to join the hotel’s ongoing Holly Jolly Raffle, where they can win one of 25 exciting experiences and prizes such as luxurious stays at New World hotels in Asia with premium airfare for two, two roundtrip tickets to Tokyo, Japan, the latest Apple gadgets – iPhone 11, Apple Watch Series 5, and AirPods, as well as Belo Skin treatments worth PHP5,000. The promo runs from 1 to 31 December, and for a minimum spend of PHP5,000, entitles the guest to one raffle ticket.

For information and reservations, guests may call New World Makati Hotel at +63 8811 6888 or email Reservations.manila@newworldhotels.com and FBReservations.manila@newworldhotels.com.