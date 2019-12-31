New World Manila Bay Hotel to become New Coast Hotel Manila starting January 2020

0 comment

New World Manila Bay Hotel will no longer be managed by New World Hotels and Resorts effective January 01, 2020. The new hotel name will be New Coast Hotel Manila and will be managed by New Coast Hotel Inc., the owning company.

New World Hotels & Resorts and the hotel owner, New Coast Hotel Inc. (NCHI) have maintained a good and mutually-beneficial partnership over the past five years. The quality of service that the hotel has provided will carry on as we promise you an even better level of experience, luxury and comfort in the years to come.

The new brand will still reflect the hotel’s history and its strong foundation as it represents the company’s new business ventures, innovations and goals. The hotel will continue normal business operations under the management of New World up until this time, providing the consistent levels of service and professionalism it has provided to its guests and customers over the past five years.

Announcement of future plans will be made available soon.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Golden Globe nominated HBO movies streaming on HBO GO

Team Orange 0 comments
Holiday bingeing on HBO GO just got interesting with seven HBO favorites nabbing 15 Golden Globe Awards nominations. The historical drama “Chernobyl” leads the pack with four nominations including Best…

Technology challenges traditional advertising, says Talkwalker

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
With trust in traditional advertising continuing on a downward trend, brands and organizations need even more today to invest in technology, according to leading social listening and analytics firm Talkwalker.…

Taylor Swift Puts You in a Trance as Bombalurina in “Cats”

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
From cat lover to actual cat, superstar recording artist Taylor Swift becomes Bombalurina in Universal Pictures’ epic musical Cats (in Philippine cinemas January 8). Bombalurina is trickster cat Macavity’s (Idris…

Write About Love looks forward to bigger audiences following MMFF awards and critical acclaim

Team Orange 0 comments Movies
From the get-go, it would seem like TBA Studios’ Write About Love has everything going for it: a fresh take on the rom-com genre, a winning soundtrack and a multi-talented…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone