New World Manila Bay Hotel to become New Coast Hotel Manila starting January 2020

New World Manila Bay Hotel will no longer be managed by New World Hotels and Resorts effective January 01, 2020. The new hotel name will be New Coast Hotel Manila and will be managed by New Coast Hotel Inc., the owning company.

New World Hotels & Resorts and the hotel owner, New Coast Hotel Inc. (NCHI) have maintained a good and mutually-beneficial partnership over the past five years. The quality of service that the hotel has provided will carry on as we promise you an even better level of experience, luxury and comfort in the years to come.

The new brand will still reflect the hotel’s history and its strong foundation as it represents the company’s new business ventures, innovations and goals. The hotel will continue normal business operations under the management of New World up until this time, providing the consistent levels of service and professionalism it has provided to its guests and customers over the past five years.

Announcement of future plans will be made available soon.