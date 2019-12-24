The holidays are merrier and sweeter with everyone’s favorite treats from Rebisco!

It’s the time of the year when families get together and share in the warmth of each other’s presence.

As Christmas in the Philippines also means indulging in delicious and satisfying feasts with loved ones, there’s no better way to spread holiday cheer at parties and gatherings than with everyone’s favorite snacks and treats from Rebisco, now a part of Filipinos’ lives for more than 55 years.

“No matter how simple or grand the Christmas feast is at your home, there’s always space for the family’s favorite Rebisco snacks,” said Lulu dela Peña, Rebisco’s Marketing Communications Head. “We’re proud of having been an important part of the nation’s celebrations for generations now.”

It’s a yummier holiday because Rebisco’s got something for everyone!

Whether you’re young or old, there’s a Rebisco product for every member of the family this Christmas!

Start off the holiday parties with the right snacks! Prepare the sweets platter for the kids — and kids at heart—that’s full of familiar flavors everyone grew up with; serve candies and sweets such as Lipps, Vita Cubes, Judge candies and gums, Chubby chewy candy, Krimstix cream paste, Superstix wafer sticks, as well as the Mister Yema, Mister Keso, Mister Melon, and Mister Buco candies.

Anyone looking for crunchy and savory finger food they can munch as the night goes on can get the addictive Happy Peanuts and Ding Dong as they wait for the clock to strike midnight. Spice up snacking with something that’s sweet, sour, and spicy all at the same time with Dolce Tamarind Balls. For the more health-conscious relatives, there’s always Jeanne and Jamie’s guilt-free snacks, such as whole thins, water crackers, or digestives.

There’s also a snack for those who want to stick to their all-time favorites, like Rebisco Sandwich and Hansel Sandwich. There are also Rebisco Crackers and Hansel Crackers that guests can pair with some warm coffee or tea; or you can also relax with the rich chocolate filling of small treats like Choco Mucho Cookies and Wafertime Rich Cream.

For those who can indulge a little more, sweeter snacks are available for them to enjoy, like satisfying Choco Mucho chocolate bars, Doowee Donuts, or the comforting goodness of Mrs. Goodman Choco Oatmeal.

How about serving a cupcake tower centerpiece full of Rebisco’s yummy cupcakes like Topps Sarap, and Whoopie marshmallow cakes that anyone can enjoy, no matter their age.

The holidays are also a great time to do movie marathons and sleepovers with family and friends. That’s when you break out the chips and curls nobody will be able to stop munching. There’s Funky, a potato snack that comes in various flavors; the crunchy, cheesy, and spicy corn snack Kruffs in Cheesy Jalapeno or Sour Cream and Chives; the nacho-crispy goodness of Tostas, which has both smoky BBQ and savory cheese flavors in one pack.

No Christmas gathering, whether it’s Noche Buena or any party in general, is complete without spaghetti. Try the new Bueno pasta from Rebisco to make sure that everyone gets to enjoy the finest spaghetti dishes on the most enchanted evening of the year.

A Christmas meal is not complete without a delicious dessert. A moist Fudgee Barr is best served as it is or as part of a cake or ice cream recipe. If you’re going the ice cream route, it’s best to use Creamline ice cream with all its wonderful flavors and variants, such as lollies and cups for kids and bigger tubs for the whole family!

Lastly, when you’re looking for a meaningful gift to give your loved ones, there’s no better present than the Rebisco special designer tin can, which assorts the different Rebisco snacks in a beautiful special edition can that features heartwarming family-themed artworks by five amazing Filipino visual artists including three student artists from the only art-based school in Angono City, Rizal. This collection will definitely make someone happy this holiday season—not only will they be bringing home valuable works of art, you’ll also have done your part in promoting Angono, the art capital of the Philippines.

Stock your pantries now with these great Rebisco treats in time for your Christmas celebrations!

Looking toward tomorrow

In the near future, Rebisco is seeing new ways to bring delight to the Filipino family through a more diverse range of snacks and meals that are best enjoyed when shared.

“We want to express our gratitude to generations of Filipinos who have always loved our products and the people who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve milestone after milestone throughout the decades,” dela Peña added. “Rebisco has, and will continue, to make deliciously delightful moments possible with snacks and meals Filipinos will love and love to share, every day.”