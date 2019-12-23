Regional, Country winners soar to higher acclaim at 14th PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final

Asia’s long-running and most respected real estate awards series crescendoed to a celebratory finale with the announcement of the winners of the 2019 PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards Grand Final, presented by Kohler on Friday, 22 November, at The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok in Thailand.

Around 150 nominees, representing major winning titleholders from PropertyGuru Asia Property Awards’ series of awarding ceremonies and gala dinners in 2019, put on their strongest front to be named “Best in Asia” from the Grand Final’s expanded, inclusive list of regional categories.

The Philippines collected four regional prizes, including the new honours of Best CBD Development (Asia) and Best Township Masterplan Design (Asia). Hari V. Krishnan, CEO of PropertyGuru Group, said: “We run PropertyGuru as a Values-based organisation and one core value which inspires us is to create what’s next. Nothing gives us more pride than honouring the projects and property stakeholders that push for excellence. These aspirational properties are not just homes; they are townships within cities, verdant landscapes, hotels with amazing amenities, climate-saving structures, innovative workspaces, and more. Alongside these benchmark-setting properties and partners, we hope to enter the 2020s soaring higher as we enter a new phase of our growth.”