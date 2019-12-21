SM Cinema Mall of Asia gives a sneak peek of the all-new theaters

0 comment

SM Cinema gave moviegoers a sneak peek of the freshest movie theater complex everyone can look forward to at SM Mall of Asia with a special screening of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

In the epic ending to the saga, the surviving Resistance faces the First Order once more as Rey, Finn and Poe Dameron’s journey continues. With the power and knowledge of generations behind them, the final battle commences.

“In this day and age when people find comfort in watching movies from their homes, coping with the changing times allows us to further innovate on what we can offer to our customers. Now, SM Cinema Mall of Asia utilizes its unique position to provide people the premium movie experience that they deserve, giving the same feeling that is close to home,” said Ruby Ann Reyes, SM Cinema Vice President for Marketing.

SM Cinema Mall of Asia’s Regular Cinemas will feature the most comfortable spectator seats, complete with 7.1 Surround Sound setup and RGB Laser Projection System, so viewers can immerse themselves in an upgraded silver screen experience.

Meanwhile, the premium Director’s Club Cinemas will each house leather full-recliner seats, with a large advanced laser projection system accompanied by Dolby Digital Surround Sound. Moviegoers can also enjoy an in-theater butler service, enabling them to have an uninterrupted and intimate visual storytelling experience.

Once opened, SM Cinema Mall of Asia will be an entertainment complex where moviegoers can find all cinema formats including regular cinemas, Director’s Club, IMAX, Large Screen Format and Event Cinema.

Soon people can enjoy the luxury of seeing their favorite movies come to life with state-of-the-art facilities, year-round installations, and movie-centric activities.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

