Solane LPG supports Davao Culinary Cup 2019

Solane LPG recently sponsored another successful Davao Culinary Cup at SM City Davao. The Davao Culinary Cup (DCC) is the biggest and most prestigious culinary competition in Mindanao.

It successfully gathered participants from culinary schools, resorts, hotels, restaurants, and other establishments in the hospitality industry. It captures a similar value that Solane is consistently trying to advocate; that of recognizing the Filipino culinary talent and excellence that is at par with international standards.

According to Solane’s Marketing Manager Valeri Villano, the company will always be supportive of culinary competitions that inspire novice chefs to continue honing their skills. As one of the Gold sponsors of the 5th Davao Culinary Cup, Solane also gave away exciting freebies and prizes to the winners and attendees.