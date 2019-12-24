Sparkling New Year at New World Manila Bay Hotel

Usher in the New Year with sparkles and new beginnings. New World Manila Bay Hotel is ready to welcome 2020 with a sparkling countdown party, dazzling room deals and exciting New Year feasts.

Dance the night away as you embrace the wee hours of the year with a Sparkling New Year Countdown Party at The Lounge. Experience an unforgettable New Year bash full of surprises, gastronomic delights, overflowing drinks and exciting entertainment featuring DJ Mia Fernandez. Party your heart out and cheers to a brand new you. Tickets are priced at PHP600 per person inclusive of three rounds of beverages with a variety of choices from a glass of sparkling wine, to a bottle of beer or house pouring liquors.

While the countdown party is the highlight of the New Year, the best way to make the most of the occasion is to have a staycation with the family. Stay in one of the spacious rooms and suites for an extra dazzling celebration. The Countdown to 2020 room package starts at PHP8,888 per night inclusive of buffet breakfast for two and 25% dining discount at Market Café. Take the year 2020 a notch higher. Spend an overnight stay in a Premier Bay View Suite with a stunning view of the magnificent Manila Bay on New Year’s Eve with rates starting at PHP15,888 per night. The Suite and Sparling room promo comes with a grand dinner buffet for two at Market Café featuring a spectacular spread of culinary delights, buffet breakfast for two and 25% dining discount at Market Café. Room prices are exclusive of government taxes and fees. Terms and conditions may apply.

Celebrate a sparkling start of 2020 and shine bright through the rest of the year. For reservations and inquiries, call +632 8252 6888 or email dining.manilabay@newworldhotels.com.