Spire Jewelry brings gift-worthy, personalized necklaces, rings to the Philippines

Online jewelry seller, Spire Jewelry, now brings high-quality, personalized jewelry to the Philippines. The Israel-based internet seller, aims to empower today’s practical and stylish women through an array of customized, high-quality necklaces and rings, made with special gemstones and gold-plated metals.

The company’s design philosophy is anchored on making high-quality yet affordable jewelry available to a generation of stylish and fashion-forward Filipinas. This season, it is offering jewelry pieces that make for an ideal and budget-friendly gift for friends and family.

Each piece of jewelry is handcrafted by local artisans to bring out the latest style trends suited for a queen. And since all the designs of the necklaces and rings are personalized with your (or your special someone’s) name, these custom pieces can make anyone stand out and shine, based on her own style and taste.

“At Spire Jewelry, you can choose wonderfully crafted pieces free to customize with beautifully made typefaces and fonts. From necklaces to refined rings, we got you all covered in the most wonderful time of the year,” said Noam Sinansky, CEO of Spire Jewelry.

For Spire Jewelry, beauty and elegance need not be pricey at all. With its wide array of necklaces and rings to choose from, you can still show your love through beautifully-made pieces that are easy on the pocket while lending style and elegance to the person you are giving it to.

For instance, Spire’s Heart Collection, which brings out vibrant, fun, yet elegant designs with heart shapes, ranges from PhP1,450 to PhP2,200 only. They also have Monogram, Infinity, and Bar necklaces all at the same price range. The Name Rings, on the other hand, are priced at PhP1,550. And the best part? These pieces are all on sale and including free shipping nationwide for a limited time only.

Though founded in Israel, Spire Jewelry has found its market here in the Philippines. Sinansky said the company was founded with the Filipino’s love for jewelry in mind. To date, the company has one manufacturing facility in Israel and four facilities in the Philippines.

“We are grateful for the continuous support of our customers. We know that Filipinos love custom-made products and, they usually give them as gifts, either for themselves or their family and loved ones. With our customized jewelry items, we want to provide them the best way of showing their love through necklaces and rings, perfect in making much more memorable moments,” added Sinansky.

Launched in 2018, Spire Jewelry has now garnered thousands of customers from all over the Philippines. All their custom jewelry products can be purchased online through Cash On Delivery (COD.). Spire Jewelry now has a strong following not only in Metro Manila but also in CALABARZON, Central Luzon, Central and Western Visayas, the Davao Region, and even in Northern Mindanao.

Aside from the Philippines, the brand is are also present in Israel, Thailand, Vietnam, among others.