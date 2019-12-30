Taylor Swift Puts You in a Trance as Bombalurina in “Cats”

From cat lover to actual cat, superstar recording artist Taylor Swift becomes Bombalurina in Universal Pictures’ epic musical Cats (in Philippine cinemas January 8).

Bombalurina is trickster cat Macavity’s (Idris Elba) powerful and beautiful partner in crime. She is full of personality and attitude. She loves to be the center of attention and makes a grand entrance into any room she steps. She’s the leader of Macavity’s gang and puts all the other cats in a trance using her catnip.

Oscar®-winning director Tom Hooper (The King’s Speech, Les Misérables, The Danish Girl) transforms Andrew Lloyd Webber’s record-shattering stage musical Cats into a breakthrough cinematic event — a spectacular, fun, funny, moving, family-friendly film for all generations.

In the original show, the song “Macavity” is performed by two cats, but Hooper wanted to expand the role of Bombalurina as Macavity’s partner in crime, and the number was totally reconceived for one performer, which gives it a new and different impact for the film.

The role demands a performer who can hold the attention of the audience by sheer force of personality and with immense singing ability, as well as being able to act and dance, and the filmmakers couldn’t think of anyone better for the part than the multi-platinum, Grammy Award-winning, megastar Taylor Swift.

“There was only one name that we wanted for Bombalurina,” producer Eric Fellner says. “Tom had met Taylor during the casting process for Les Miserables and when this opportunity came up, he reached out to her and we were all so glad when she said, ‘yes.’”

Hooper was delighted that he and Swift had this second chance to work together. “I’ve always wanted to work with her,” Hooper says. “So, to be able to get in touch early on in this process and have this character in mind, and finally have the chance to work with and direct her as an actress, as well as a singer and a dancer, was such an amazing experience.”

Cats also stars James Corden as Bustopher Jones, Judi Dench as Old Deuteronomy, Jason Derulo as Rum Tum Tugger, Idris Elba as Macavity, Jennifer Hudson as Grizabella, Ian McKellen as Gus The Theatre Cat, Rebel Wilson as Jennyanydots and introduces Royal Ballet principal dancer Francesca Hayward in her feature film debut as Victoria.

Cats is distributed in the Philippines by United International Pictures through Columbia Pictures.