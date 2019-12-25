UNIQLO Gives Back this Holiday Season

UNIQLO welcomes the holiday season with its “Give the Gift of LifeWear” event for the children of Bantay Bata and SOS Children’s Villages Philippines held at UNIQLO SM Megamall.

With the mission of “Unlocking the Power of Clothing”, UNIQLO is committed to reducing its environmental impact by offering innovative products and achieving sustainable business simultaneously. They recognize the power of clothing and are shifting its focus on planet, people, and community.

Over 100 children from Bantay Bata and SOS Children’s Villages Philippines were treated to a holiday shopping spree from the brand’s wide array of LifeWear essentials. To get more into the Holiday spirit, Mr. Jose Mari Chan and Ms. Lea Salonga gave a warm Christmas serenade to our kids and other guests. Joining the festivities, UNIQLO Philippines’ partners, influencers and media accompanied the children with their shopping.

“Filipinos have always welcomed us from the time we introduced UNIQLO here in 2012, so we want to reciprocate that by giving back to those in need,” shared Geraldine Sia, UNIQLO Philippines’ Co-COO. “More than just bringing good clothing to our customers through our apparel, it is also our mission to share our LifeWear to members of our community who don’t have access to our clothing and to our stores,” she added.

UNIQLO is committed to making the world a better place. As of August 2019, it has managed to collect 90.79 million articles of clothing globally through its All-Product Recycling Initiative. These items have been delivered to communities in need, disaster survivors, and refugees in 22 countries and region around the globe. UNIQLO encourages Filipinos to donate pre-loved clothes to continue spreading the gift of LifeWear even after Holidays.