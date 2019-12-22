Watch the Trailer of Christopher Nolan’s New Action Epic “Tenet”

0 comment

Warner Bros. Pictures has just released the official trailer of Christopher Nolan’s new film “Tenet.”

Filmed on location across seven countries utilizing a mixture of IMAX® and 70mm film to bring the story to the screen, “Tenet” is an action epic evolving from the world of international espionage.

Directed and written by Christopher Nolan, “Tenet’s” international ensemble cast is led by John David Washington and also stars Robert Pattinson, Elizabeth Debicki, Dimple Kapadia, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Clémence Poésy, with Michael Caine and Kenneth Branagh.

The film is produced by Nolan and Emma Thomas. Nolan’s behind-the-scenes creative team includes director of photography Hoyte van Hoytema, production designer Nathan Crowley, editor Jennifer Lame, costume designer Jeffrey Kurland, and visual effects supervisor Andrew Jackson. The score is being composed by Ludwig Göransson.

In Philippine cinemas July 16, “Tenet” is distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures, a WarnerMedia Company.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

