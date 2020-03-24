10 ABS-CBN Sports videos that every sports fan should binge-watch right now

Even as major sporting events have been canceled and Filipinos have been advised to stay indoors, there is still no stopping ABS-CBN Sports in delivering a wide variety of sports content to the Kapamilya sports fan. Through its official YouTube channel, every Kapamilya can catch up on exclusive features and interviews that aired on “The Score,” “Upfront,” and other programs on ABS-CBN S+A while staying safe at home!

Here are 10 ABS-CBN Sports videos worth streaming right now on YouTube:

1. Put on your analyst hat and pick your PBA All-Decade Starting Five

Every basketball kwentuhan is always entertaining with your resident sports tito, Mico Halili. In this episode, he invited PBA analysts such as Coach Topex Robinson and “The Triggerman” Allan Caidic to settle the score on which PBA stars deserve a spot in the all-decade five. Got anyone in mind? Watch it and see if your favorite player made the cut.

2. Build Your Philippines Women’s Volleyball Team

Speaking of building your dream team, why not join the conversation about creating your dream women’s volleyball team representing the Philippines? With Philippine volleyball continuing to rise, the sky’s the limit to build a powerhouse lineup that will defy all odds in the international scene. Let Michelle Gumabao, Fille Cainglet-Cayetano, Dzi Gervacio, and Charo Soriano discuss their top picks to represent the country.

3. Get envious then be inspired by Pia Wurtzbach

Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach shares her memorable experience as an insider for the 2020 NBA All-Star in Chicago, and her fitness regimen which is perfect to do even at your own home to achieve better wellness and maintain that stunning figure⁠—while still indulging in your fave treats.

4. Get to know more about the Philippines’ Gymnastics Phenom and Weightlifting Wonder

The upcoming 2020 Tokyo Olympics is upon us, but it is still uncertain if our athletes will get to compete for that elusive gold. For now, watch these interviews from the country’s most decorated gymnast Carlos Yulo and Olympic silver medalist weightlifter Hidilyn Diaz as they share their origins from aspirants to modern-day Philippine sporting icons.

5. Shoot your shot with some help from the Top Shooters in the MPBL

Just like other major basketball leagues, the MPBL has suspended games with four teams still vying for a seat in the Finals. But that won’t stop us appreciating the top sharpshooters in the league as The Score’s basketball analysts list down their prized picks. If you want to take your three-point game to the next level, then make sure to watch this and start writing down notes!

6. Get up close and personal with your favorite athletes in UPFRONT

The stars of the UAAP, NCAA, MPBL, and PVL share their favorite activities and bonding moments off the court in UPFRONT. In one of its episodes, UP Fighting Maroons’ high-flyer Ricci Rivero shares ten things about him that describe him as a person.

7. Feast on laughs and inside stories in “Extra Rice with Beau Belga”

This is your not-so-ordinary basketball talk show as Mr. Extra Rice himself, Beau Belga, combines his two favorite things in life: basketball and food. Watch him get in touch with icons like Marc Pingris and James Yap as they talk about their love for the game while chowing down some scrumptious meals that are sure to make your mouths drool!

8. Stay updated with the non-stop action in ONE Championship Weekly

Watch all the action-packed highlights and stay updated to all the latest happenings around the highly-esteemed MMA promotion, ONE Championship, all in one epic show! Catch and show support to our very own strawweight world champion Joshua “The Passion” Pacio, and heavyweight world champion Brandon “The Truth” Vera as they represent the Philippines in this prestigious competition.

9. Join the Petro Gazz Angels in a spill the tea conversation on “Laglagan Sessions”

Watch the 2019 PVL Reinforced Conference champions, the Petro Gazz Angels, unleash their wacky side in this installment of The Score’s “Laglagan Sessions.” Who’s the naughtiest teammate among the Angels? What is Jeanette Panaga’s hidden talent asides from being a heavy hitter on the floor? Know all the answers in this video.

10. Examine the highlight reel in Gamesplained

As one of ABS-CBN Sports’ latest offerings, Gamesplained brings in former UAAP stars as they try to break down spectacular plays into simple yet comprehensive bits for every fan to understand and apply in an in-game situation. In this video, let top local setters Jia Morado and Ayel Estrañero explain how these jaw-dropping reels are done.

No matter how tough it may get, ABS-CBN Sports promises to bring the best sporting experience to each Filipino household, whether on-air or online. Whether its basketball, volleyball, football, collegiate sports, martial arts, among others, ABS-CBN Sports has every sports fan covered.⁠

For more content and game highlights from the UAAP, NCAA, PVL, MPBL, and ABL, watch S+A or subscribe to the ABS-CBN Sports’ official YouTube channel.