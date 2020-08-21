12 ways to get your Netflix movie-ready

There’s no better time to be a fan of action movies. With Project Power launched last August 14, it’s going to be Jamie Foxx, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, and a whole lot of high-VFX superpowers.

When you’re streaming at home, a few minor checks and tweaks can go a long way to make sure you are getting the fully immersive action experience.

WATCHING ON TV

SET A REMINDER ON NETFLIX

First things first. Make sure you get to see the film as soon as it’s out. You don’t need to add it to your Google Calendar. Set a reminder directly on Netflix. Just search for Project Power, and click the Remind me button. As soon as it’s on Netflix, it will automatically turn up in My List.

ADJUST PLAYBACK SETTINGS

What makes action films like Old Guard and Project Power so immersive is that they are shot in 4K video, Dolby Atmos sound, and Dolby Vision HDR. The non-jargon version of that basically means amazing video and audio quality, so you are blown away by the VFX, and can hear every gunshot, or the clink of bullet shells hitting the floor. You can only get this when your data usage is optimised for HD/Ultra HD. Go to Account settings, hit the drop down on your Profile and hit Change on Playback settings. Make sure the “data usage per screen” on your Profile is set to High (this gives you HD/Ultra HD quality).

OPTIMISE YOUR PLAN FOR 4K

So you got yourself a 4K TV, and a Dolby Atmos soundbar or a 5.1 speaker system. To make it worth your hardware, make sure you are on the Premium Netflix plan. Premium not only lets your family watch on 4 screens at a time, it is also the only plan that gives you Ultra HD video and Dolby Atmos sound. To check what plan you’re on, just go to Account and look for Plan Details. To change, select Change Plan.

SET UP YOUR SOUND RIGHT

You want the immersive theatre-like sound at home. However, if your TV is connected to your soundbar/music system through a 3.5mm jack, you are getting stereo and not surround sound (Sound still travels from left and right in stereo, while surround also goes behind you on a 5.1 setup; Atmos adds height and really makes the sound 3-dimensional). Use an HDMI cable and plug in to the port at the back labeled ARC. Or use an optical cable, often called Toslink. More details here.

CHECK YOUR INTERNET SPEED (FROM NETFLIX)

To get 4K/Ultra HD, your broadband connection must be able to support it. Fear not though. All you need is 25mbps or above. Most home internet connections provide this. To be sure, do a quick realtime check here. Or: You can do a speed test straight from your Netflix mobile app, by going to More>App Settings and clicking on Internet Speed Test.

FINDING MORE TITLES IN 4K/ATMOS/HDR

Can’t get enough of stunning visuals and sound, and just looking for more films or series that will blow you away? Let search be your best friend. Just search for “Atmos”, “4K” or “HDR” in your search bar, and Netflix will filter out a list of titles that are a visual and audio spectacle. You’re welcome!

WATCHING ON MOBILE

COMING SOON

Finding an upcoming title is even easier on the app. Simply click the Coming Soon button and hit Remind Me.

DOWNLOADS IS YOUR FRIEND

We’re all stuck at home. And that means everyone’s on the Wi-Fi; and the fight for control over the TV remote is real. Time to turn to your individual pocket cinema, your smartphone, by using Smart Downloads. Play straight from your phone, or better yet, especially if the signal’s not great in your room, get closer to the router, download the movie, and you’re set. Before you start downloading, go to app settings, and under Downloads, set Video Quality to Higher.

DOWNLOADING WITH SUBS/DUBS

To make sure your downloaded movie has your preferred subtitle or dubbed language, or audio description (for the visually challenged to follow along), simply make sure the preferred subtitle/dubing/AD option is selected on the title before starting the download. You can even change the font, size, colour and background of your subtitles beforehand from Subtitle Appearance in Account Settings.

USING MOBILE DATA

Somehow, the Wi-Fi is down. Or it just does not reach your room, especially if you are on a different floor. Mobile data is getting cheaper, and streaming on Netflix is increasingly efficient. For these high-action, high-VFX movies, though, you will want to set mobile data usage to Maximum from your App Settings.

WATCHING HD/HDR ON PHONE

Aren’t HD and HDR the same thing? Not really. 4K or HD is about the pixel density. In other words, they give you sharper, more detailed images. HDR or Dolby Vision is the colour and dynamic range of the images, so that your screen has more realistic light and colour. Phone screens are getting increasingly sophisticated. Most new iOS devices are capable of streaming in HD and HDR. As are select Android devices.

USING HEADPHONES

You are not going to get 5.1 or Dolby Atmos on your phone. But using a good pair of wired or wireless earphones/headphones will give you really immersive stereo sound.