“2gether’s” Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin holds free, live interview with Filipino fans on Friday

0 comment

Get up close and personal with Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin, the stars of the popular Thai series “2gether,” as they address questions from Filipino fans and media in their first live interview in the Philippines on Friday (June 26), 4:00 PM on ABS-CBN’s various digital platforms.

Fans are in for a treat as the best questions they posted on Twitter will be answered by Bright and Win in their interview.

The digital event, called “BrightWin Live,” will be streamed for free on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, on iWant and its Facebook page, and on the Facebook pages of Dreamscape Entertainment, Kapamilyanovelas, and Asianovela Channel.

2gether The Series” is the first Tagalized Thai series in the county, which will stream for free on iWant starting Sunday (June 28). It tells the story of Tine and Sarawat, two college students who start a fake relationship and eventually fall for each other.

Bright and Win’s tandem has gained a legion of passionate fans all over the world since the show debuted this year and became a consistent trending topic on social media platforms in the Philippines.

“2gether The Series” is the first Thai show that will be shown on iWant after ABS-CBN announced its partnership with leading Thai content company GMMTV.

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

Amiya Raya | The goodness of building your home in the east in the new normal

Team Orange 0 comments
With everything that is happening around us, your home is your sanctuary. It is where you feel most safe and relaxed. Having a haven where you feel free and can…

Strict safety measures welcome Mang Inasal diners

Team Orange 0 comments Food & Beverage
As parts of the country steadily ease restrictions on community quarantines, the restaurant industry is also preparing to resume dine-in services which have been placed on hold because of the…

realme Philippines and Shopee hold Super Brand Day, offer discounts up to 24% and other exciting promos

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
realme Philippines, who is just coming on the heels of its successful launch of AIoT products and merchandise, gives its fans another set of treats as it hosts its Super…

Advocacy-driven growth pushed in Alfamart 6th Anniversary

Team Orange 0 comments Advocacies
As Alfamart Philippines, the first and only Super Minimart chain in the country, celebrated its 6th year of operating in the Philippines, they have opened almost 900 stores across Central…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone