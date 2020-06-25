“2gether’s” Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin holds free, live interview with Filipino fans on Friday

Get up close and personal with Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin, the stars of the popular Thai series “2gether,” as they address questions from Filipino fans and media in their first live interview in the Philippines on Friday (June 26), 4:00 PM on ABS-CBN’s various digital platforms.

Fans are in for a treat as the best questions they posted on Twitter will be answered by Bright and Win in their interview.

The digital event, called “BrightWin Live,” will be streamed for free on ABS-CBN Entertainment’s YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter accounts, on iWant and its Facebook page, and on the Facebook pages of Dreamscape Entertainment, Kapamilyanovelas, and Asianovela Channel.

“2gether The Series” is the first Tagalized Thai series in the county, which will stream for free on iWant starting Sunday (June 28). It tells the story of Tine and Sarawat, two college students who start a fake relationship and eventually fall for each other.

Bright and Win’s tandem has gained a legion of passionate fans all over the world since the show debuted this year and became a consistent trending topic on social media platforms in the Philippines.

“2gether The Series” is the first Thai show that will be shown on iWant after ABS-CBN announced its partnership with leading Thai content company GMMTV.