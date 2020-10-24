Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin holds virtual fan meet for Pinoys this December

0 comment

ABS-CBN is giving an early holiday gift to the fans of “2gether” stars Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin with a virtual fan meet called “BrightWin Manila: The Virtual Fan Meet” on December 5, 2020.

Tickets to “BrightWin Manila: The Virtual Fan Meet” will be out soon. The event is presented to fans by Dreamscape Entertainment, ABS-CBN Events, ktx.ph, and Thai content company GMMTV.

In June this year, ABS-CBN also brought the blockbuster tandem closer to their Filipino fans by organizing BrightWin’s first live interview in the Philippines where they were able to answer questions from the media and fans.

The trending Thai tandem shot to popularity this year with their romance-comedy series “2gether The Series” and its sequel “Still 2gether,” whose Filipino-dubbed episodes and original Thai version with English subtitles are currently streaming on iWant TFC.

