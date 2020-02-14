5 fun ways to discover love at SM Supermalls

Inspiring love stories don’t just happen in the movies. This season of love, experience being the star in your own romantic film, along with other fun Valentine’s Day activities at SM Supermalls.

“This love month, we have prepared unique activities to spread love and good vibes the whole month of February that all our shoppers ̶ couples and singles alike ̶ can enjoy,” said SM Supermalls senior vice president for marketing Jonjon San Agustin.

Here are 5 fun ways to discover love at SM:

Love at Every Corner. Recreate scenes from some of your fave rom-com flicks by taking photos at IG-worthy displays and activations with iconic movie lines in from February 8-16.

Love A-fair. Make this season more memorable by joining fun, unique activities like chocolate molding, painting, and making flower arrangements at the Valentine’s Fair from February 8-16.

Two-for-One Deals. Romantic yet affordable date? SM says ‘yes’ to this! Go on a gastronomic day out with your significant other with 2 for 1 deals, freebies, and more available from February 8-16.

Our OST Playlist. From February 14-16, SM shoppers will be serenaded by the nostalgic movie soundtracks in the mall. You can make it more personal by sending over a special playlist for your secret crush!

14-word Love Story. Get a chance to win a staycation with your boo by sharing your 14-word love story with us on Facebook until February 28.