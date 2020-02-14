5 reasons to fall in love in BGC this Valentine’s Day

Bonifacio High Street gives you plenty of ways to Fall In Love this Valentine’s Day 2020.

Whether you’re blessedly single, happily taken, or anywhere in between, there’s something that awaits you from BGC in this special season.

Take double-tap worthy photos in a Valentine’s masterpiece

Immerse yourself in a 22-foot heart-shaped red tree created by no other than Gideon Hermosa along 7th street together with equally eye-catching indoor installations inside One Bonifacio High Street!

Spread the love on social media by taking those selfies and groupfies next to the tree for a chance to win tickets to Matilda The Musical and gift certificates from well-loved BHS restaurants: Wolfgang Steakhouse, Din Tai Fung, TGIFridays, or Italiani’s! Upload your photos on Instagram and share with us how you’ve fallen in love in BHS with the hashtag #InLoveInBHS.

Sing your hearts out at Love Street: A Valentine Concert

So much feels await as you walk over to Love Street: A Valentine Concert that’s co-produced by Globe at the BHS Amphitheatre where you will be serenaded by Moira Dela Torre and BGC Impromptu Program’s very own Prince Dundee Valencia. You can even score VIP tickets with a P2,000 accumulated purchase from any Bonifacio High Street establishment from February 1 to February 14, 2020.

Celebrate memories at the Cadbury Dairy Milk Promise Park

Check out the Cadbury Dairy Milk Promise Park that will feature romantic booths where couples can make sweet promises while enjoying special band performances, a pinky promise ceremony, and the reveal of the Cadbury Promise Pack.

Score noteworthy gifts from Valentine’s At The Park

In search of gifts? Visit Valentine’s At The Park, a gifting market by Urban Pod at C1 Bonifacio High Street, where you can find food, treats, or trinkets while being serenaded with great music.

Choose from a plethora of romantic hotspots within BGC

Satisfy your cravings this Valentine’s Day with BGC’s wide range of restaurants for couples and even barkadas. Squeeze in an intimate date night at La Picara, Chateau 1771, Wolfgang Steakhouse, Single Origin Osteria, or Pinot Manila while friends can also choose to hang out at 205, Coconut Club, or Tomatito.