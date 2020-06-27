50% off Kuya J favorites to welcome back diners

Everyone’s favorite homegrown restaurant is finally reopening for dine-in and take-out.

To celebrate its much-awaited return, Kuya J is offering 50% off its succulent Beef Caldereta and mouthwatering Kare-Kare! These two full-flavored dishes will surely be the highlight of any meal.

Customers can avail of this offer while dining at Kuya J restaurants where health protocols are in place to ensure the safety of diners. In compliance with government regulations, diners are required to observe proper social distancing, wear masks, have their temperatures checked and their hands disinfected using alcohol dispensers placed inside the restaurants.

This special offer is also available for delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph during the promo period. Customers can avail of multiple orders in one transaction.

The 50% discount on the Beef Caldereta runs until June 30 while the 50% discount on the Kare-Kare runs until July 3. Both are available in the following branches: Kuya J Otis, Robinsons Place Manila, Eastwood, Waltermart North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM San Lazaro, SM Cubao, SM Sucat, SM Southmall, SM Legazpi, SM Novaliches, SM Ormoc, Paseo de Magallanes, Festival Mall, and Robinsons Naga