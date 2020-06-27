50% off Kuya J favorites to welcome back diners

0 comment

Everyone’s favorite homegrown restaurant is finally reopening for dine-in and take-out.

To celebrate its much-awaited return, Kuya J is offering 50% off its succulent Beef Caldereta and mouthwatering Kare-Kare! These two full-flavored dishes will surely be the highlight of any meal.

Customers can avail of this offer while dining at Kuya J restaurants where health protocols are in place to ensure the safety of diners. In compliance with government regulations, diners are required to observe proper social distancing, wear masks, have their temperatures checked and their hands disinfected using alcohol dispensers placed inside the restaurants.

This special offer is also available for delivery via www.centraldelivery.ph during the promo period. Customers can avail of multiple orders in one transaction.

The 50% discount on the Beef Caldereta runs until June 30 while the 50% discount on the Kare-Kare runs until July 3. Both are available in the following branches: Kuya J Otis, Robinsons Place Manila, Eastwood, Waltermart North EDSA, SM Megamall, SM San Lazaro, SM Cubao, SM Sucat, SM Southmall, SM Legazpi, SM Novaliches, SM Ormoc, Paseo de Magallanes, Festival Mall, and Robinsons Naga

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

Related Posts

AirAsia breaks post-hibernation daily sales record

Team Orange 0 comments
AirAsia registered its highest post-hibernation sale day last June 24, with a record-breaking 41,000 seats sold in a single day across AirAsia Group, signifying a strong rebound in demand for…

GCash upsizes wallet limits of close to 1M users

Team Orange 0 comments Banking & Finance
GCash, the undisputed number one and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, has given over a million of its valued users a surprise limit increase amid the global health situation…

NOTI embraces female sexuality through modern, informative sex education

Contributor 0 comments Education
If Filipinas were to ask anything about sex, they’d be met with a judging silence. Oftentimes, they’re left grasping in the dark, overshadowed by a conservative culture where sex is…

Tagalized Thai series “2gether The Series” arrives on iWant on June 28

Team Orange 0 comments Press Releases
Feel the thrill of young love on iWant as it finally streams the Thai romance-comedy “2gether The Series,” starring the blockbuster tandem of Bright Vachirawit and Win Metawin, starting this…

Leave A Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Content

Name

Website

Phone