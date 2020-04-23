6 mobile apps that the whole family can enjoy

Running out of fun activities for the family during the extended enhanced community quarantine? Fret not. Here are six apps that you can enjoy with loved ones to help rid of the boredom:

Spaceteam (Free)

This game involves teamwork, quick reading and listening skills, and lots of shouting. Spaceteam is a multiplayer game where 2-8 players operate a spaceship by following on-screen instructions to successfully traverse space-avoiding asteroids and wormholes in the process. The catch? While each player has a unique set of controls, time-sensitive instructions to your controls will only be directed to any of your teammate’s screens—hence the shouting.

Heads Up (Free, with in-app purchases)

“The Ellen Show” fans will undoubtedly be familiar with this guessing game she plays with celebrity guests. With several categories to choose from, players take turns holding their smartphones on their foreheads as the app flashes words that the beholder must guess. The player opposite the screen helps the other player guess the word by shouting clues, doing accents, or acting the word out.

Out of the Loop (Free, with in-app purchases)

Being left out has never been this fun! Out of the Loop is a 5-9 player game that presents a secret word to all but one participant—the one dubbed “out of the loop” by the app. All players then proceed to answer questions about the word, with a vigilant ear to try and guess who they think is out of the loop. The challenge is for the person left out to try their best not to be obvious and pretend to be in the know.

Monopoly (P199)

More of the board game type? Good news! Monopoly is available for mobile devices for only P199. The mobile version of the popular board game allows a maximum of 4 players to sharpen their business minds in an attempt to bankrupt each other.

Exploding Kittens (P99)

For just P99, the nerve-wracking, hostility-inducing card game is available for mobile devices as well. Gather around and enjoy a highly-strategic, kitty-powered version of Russian Roulette with the entire family as the game allows for a maximum of 5 players.

TikTok (Free)

Those who want to shed off some quarantine-induced weight, showcase their talents, and simply have fun with the family can try TikTok, the latest and top destination for short-form creative videos. Family members can use the app to show off their dance moves, acting skills, humor and creativity. They can also follow @vivo_philippines to check out exciting videos from the smartphone brand.

So, what are you waiting for? Strategize, laugh, dance, and bond with the family by downloading these apps through the vivo app store which is pre-installed in all vivo smartphone models.