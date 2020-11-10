7 Best Deals You Have to Watch Out for on 11.11 Sale with GCash

Just when you thought 11.11 couldn’t be more exciting as it is, GCash, the undisputed leader and preferred mobile wallet in the Philippines, is offering sweet deals for Filipinos eagerly waiting for the biggest digital sale of 2020.

The 11.11 shopping festival is an opportunity for Filipinos to get exciting freebies and rebates out of their prepaid promos and other subscription promos via GCash.

“We at GCash are excited and in support of the 11.11 sale. On top of this, we stand for our mission Finance for All, which also encompasses offering people some window of relief and freedom in availing prepaid and subscription promos that will help them save and maximize their budgets amid the times of the pandemic,” GCash President and CEO Martha Sazon said.

Watch out for the following deals which can be availed exclusively on the GCash app, only on 11.11 Sale:

1. Get FREE 1GB for 1 day GoBOOSTER with any Go promo registration

Choose from the 10 GoBOOSTER packs for FREE when you avail of any of the Go promos during 11.11 — Go50, Go90, Go120, or Go140.

The exciting 1GB free GoBooster add-ons you can choose from are:

– GoWATCH for access to video streaming apps such as YouTube, Netflix, Viu, iWant, HBO, iflix and many others

– GoPLAY for online games such as Mobile Legends and Clash of Clans

– GoSHARE for social media like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter

– GoSHOP for online merchants like Lazada, Shopee, Grab Food and Foodpanda

– GoLISTEN for music streaming apps such as YouTube Music, Spotify and Soundcloud

– GoRIDE for travel-related apps like Grab, Google Maps and Waze

– GoLEARN for learning apps such as YouTube Learning, Wikipedia, Google Suite and Canva

– GoWORK for work and productivity apps like Zoom, Yahoo Mail, MS Teams and many others

– GoKOREAN for apps for your Korean drama binge such as Viu, Vlive YouTube, Netflix and iflix

– GoSELL enabling online sellers with apps like Shopee, Lazada, Grab, Facebook and others

2. Get FREE 3GB worth of access for KUMU with this special TM Flash Deal!

Not only do you have 2GB of data and 3GB for a FunPINOY pack, you also get to enjoy with your friends and family an additional free 3GB data access to the Kumu app — 1GB allocation per day — when you purchase the EasySURF 50 Doble Data via the GCash App.

Just look for the Buy Load section of the GCash app, look for the SURF tab, and purchase EasySURF 50 Doble Data from November 11 to November 12!

3. Enjoy 20% discount vouchers at Lazada and Zalora

For your much needed retail therapy to keep your sanity during the quarantine, GCash has partnered with Lazada and Zalora to give GCash users a 20% discount for their purchases.

By collecting discount vouchers on Lazada and using it in the GCash app, online shoppers may enjoy a 20% discount on their Lazada purchases with no minimum spend! The vouchers are valid on November 11 only so don’t miss this out! Vouchers carry a maximum discount of P110.

Those looking to update their wardrobes via Zalora may also enjoy a discount when checking out their carts. For a minimum spend of P2,000, Zalora customers may use the voucher code GCASHDOUBLE11 to get up to P250 off their total bill. The Zalora promo is valid until November 16.

4. Get One-Time 11% Rebate on HomeSURF and HomeWATCH promos

Get more value for your money when you avail of home WiFi plans under HomeSURF and HomeWATCH.

You can get an instant 11% rebate when you purchase any of the following home internet promo plans: Broadband HomeSURF599+, Broadband HomeSURF1499+, Broadband HomeSURF199, Broadband HomeSURF999 and Broadband HomeSURF15 for HomeSURF promos, and Broadband HomeWATCH199, Broadband HomeWATCH599, Broadband HomeWATCH999 and Broadband HomeWATCH1499 for HomeWATCH promos.

5. Get 50% off on Tinder vouchers

We know you will “Superlike” this half-price deals for all Tinder vouchers!

Get these promos at 50% off from their normal prices: SuperSale Tinder Plus 1 Week for only P45, SuperSale Tinder Plus 1 Month for P137, SuperSale Tinder Plus 6 Months for P550, SuperSale Tinder Plus 12 Months for P825, SuperSale Tinder Gold 1 Month for P220, SuperSale Tinder Gold 6 Months for P825, and SuperSale Tinder Gold 12 Months for P1,238.

6. Get more than half the price deal with Cignal HD Box + Free P1K Load

The best of the best deals is here. From the original value of P2,290, get the Buy Cignal HD Box only for P1,111! What makes it the sweetest is the FREE P1,000 Globe Load.

Get this total package and feel like a winner for spending much less for only P1,111.

7. Get a FREE load voucher if you’re a new GCash customer from TM!

TM customer? Now’s a good time to download and register for a GCash account, too! All TM users that will register to GCash for the first time from November 11 – 30 and purchase any of the exclusive promos below using the GCash app will get a load voucher worth 20% of their purchase the next day! Use this voucher to get a discount on your next TM load purchase!

– TM EasySURF 50 Doble Freebie

– TM EZ90

– TM ALL-NET SURF 30

– EasySURF99

– ALLIN40

You can make multiple purchases and receive a voucher the day after each purchase. The total maximum value a customer can receive is capped at P100 for your first 30 days on GCash. Promo duration is from Nov. 11 to 30, 2020. Vouchers are valid for 14 days upon receipt

To avail these promos, customers must download and register on the GCash app, available on the App Store and Google Play.