8 teams gear up for the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League (MPL-PH) Season 5 Grand Finals on May 29 to 31

The Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Professional League – Philippines season 5 (MPL-PH S5) Grand Finals is set for an epic finale this week.

Despite the postponement of games due to COVID-19, MPL-PH Season 5 has proven to be the most interesting yet.

Powered by the Philippines’ fastest mobile network Smart Telecommunications, Inc. (SMART) and Filipinos’ gaming smartphone brand of choice realme, the stage is all set for one truly exciting grand finals.

Smart is the Philippines’ fastest mobile network for 2019 as verified by Ookla®, worldwide leader in internet testing and analysis. It is also the winner of Games Experience Award by mobile analytics firm Opensignal. Smart empowers gamers with GIGA GAMES data pack to enjoy Mobile Legends: Bang Bang, Facebook Gaming, and more.

realme, is the gaming smartphone brand of choice for Filipinos. realme has been a part of MPL and MSC since early 2019, and offers great value smartphones that can play Mobile Legends at High Frame Rates and High to Ultra graphic settings.

Veteran squads Bren Esports and Execration will attempt their hardest to regain their glory while newer teams like defending champion Sunsparks and ONIC PH will have to prove their skills once again. Also battling it out are SGD Omega, Blacklist International, BSB and ULVL.

Who among them will #BeLegendary in the country’s biggest stage for mobile esports and take home the first place prize of USD 25,000?

Meanwhile, viewers can watch the live broadcasts from May 29 to 31 and win amazing prizes during the Mythical Raffle Draw.

They just have to register on the link that will appear during the show to win any of the following prizes: One of Nine (9) Legendary Prize packs, each containing 10 EPIC skins, 5 Lightborn skins and other in-game items and One (1) Mythical Prize pack containing 4 Legend Skins, 5 Lightborn skins, 36 exclusive Epic skins and lots of other in-game items.

In light of the current situation, MPL-PH will be broadcasted exclusively online in the following channels:

Facebook Live

Tagalog Stream – https://www.facebook.com/MobileLegendsOnlinePH/

English Stream – https://www.facebook.com/MLESPORTS/

YouTube Gaming

Tagalog Stream – http://bit.ly/MLBBEsportsYTB

English Stream – http://bit.ly/MLBBENYTB

MPL-PH Champions Invitational

In light of the cancellation of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang Southeast Asia Cup (MSC) 2020, Mobile Legends: Bang Bang will be hosting the MPL-PH Champion Invitational, an online exhibition tournament which will take place on June 20-21 and June 27-28.

Catch the MPL-PH champion teams from season 1 to season 5 and their original rosters battle amongst themselves for the supreme glory of being called the all-time best team in the country as well as a very large prize pool.

Who is the best champion ever in MLP-PH history? Stay tuned this June and witness the legendary rise once again!

***

MPL-PH Season 5 is powered by Smart Telecommunications, Inc. and realme

The Mobile Legends Professional League (MPL) is the official professional league for the game Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. The league is a property of Moonton based in Shanghai and is operated and organized in the Philippines by Mineski Esports Philippines.