“84 Days to #WW84” Kicks Off Countdown to “Wonder Woman 1984”

The countdown begins to the movie event of the year as Warner Bros. Philippines kicks off today its “84 Days to #WW84” campaign for “Wonder Woman 1984” led by a partnership with 104.3 FM2. Directed by Patty Jenkins and starring Gal Gadot, “Wonder Woman 1984” arrives in local cinemas June 3, 2020.

Golden Hits from 1984

Buckle up down memory lane when `Your Hitback Music Nation’ 104.3 FM2 plays the greatest hits from 1984 during their morning (6:00 to 9:00AM), afternoon (3:00 to 6:00PM) and evening primetime (6:00 to 9:00PM) shows. Starting March 11 or exactly 84 days before “Wonder Woman 1984” opens in the Philippines, listeners will be treated to especially curated three 1984 songs each day. Stay tuned at 104.3 FM2 for more “Wonder Woman 1984”-related updates and surprises!

PH Countdown Site Now Live

Fans are also encouraged to join a virtual countdown at https://tickets.ww84movie.com.ph/ which was launched today as well. They can visit the site to save the date in their calendars and be reminded to purchase tickets when selling starts.

Check out the social pages of Warner Bros. Philippines for announcements of more activation and events as the countdown to #WW84 continues!

Team Orange

TEAM ORANGE is Orange Magazine TV's select contributors. It also contains Press Releases. Please follow @OrangeMagTV on Twitter for other updates.

