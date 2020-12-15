917Ventures, Puregold partner for an easier online grocery shopping experience with PureGo

The holidays are just right around the corner, which means everyone is gearing up to buy their yuletide staples. Fortunately, stocking up on essentials is now easier and affordable, with PureGo, a new online grocery shopping platform created with 917Ventures, the largest corporate incubator in the Philippines, and Puregold, one of the leading supermarket chains in the country.

With PureGo, there’s no need to go through the hassle of a typical grocery trip which usually involves lots of walking, lining up, and carrying heavy bags. Now with thousands of products from reputable and trusted brands at their fingertips, consumers can easily order everything from pantry essentials to household necessities all sourced directly from Puregold. What’s more, they can settle their transactions using multiple payment options, including contactless payment thru GCash, and have the items delivered within 24 hours.

Puregold has been a part of the Filipino homes for the past 22 years. As a commitment in serving our customers, we continue to elevate the grocery experience by going digital. With PureGo, grocery shopping is just a click away. “It is all about bringing ease of buying essentials right at the doorstep of every Filipino home,” said Ferdinand Vincent Co, the President of Puregold.

This holiday season, spend more time with your family and get in with the Christmas preparations when you do your grocery shopping from home via PureGo,” said Griffin Golamco, Entrepreneur-in-Residence at 917Ventures. “Aside from convenience, it also offers consumers affordability and safety in doing their groceries.”

PureGo currently delivers to customers located in Quezon City, Pasig, Mandaluyong, San Juan, Manila, Taguig, and Makati, and will soon service the entire Metro Manila region by the first quarter of next year so stay tuned!

