A Better Way To Live The “New Normal” at Pico de Loro Cove at Hamilo Coast

In dealing with the global pandemic, Filipinoslike the rest of the worldhave had to embrace drastic changes in the way they live and work. With the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in place, much of the urban workforce have been compelled to work from home for the better part of two months.

However, those who have the luxury of owning a home in Pico de Loro Cove at Hamilo Coast found themselves telecommuting with the sea and forest-covered mountains as backdrop. Residents traded driving through traffic-clogged roads for daily strolls at Pico Beach, refreshed by the soothing sea breeze and the sound of water lapping on the shore. They slept soundly at night, thanks to the hard-working Property Management Team that certifies the developments safety and security on a 24/7 basis.

Yes, at Hamilo Coast, on-site property management enables residents to cope better with what is rapidly becoming a new way of life.

The Benefits of a Solid Property Management Team

One of the challenges of modern living is being able to keep ones home safe, well-protected, and properly maintained. In the context of residential developments that have risen throughout the country over the past two decades, Property Management is a factor that homeowners must seriously consider before making that crucial decision to purchase.

Thus, many who have moved to Pico de Loro Cove, the maiden community of Hamilo Coast, and who are contemplating on acquiring a home at FREIA – Pico de Loro Cove’s most recent luxury mid-rise residential developmentare assured of impeccable service, whether they are staying for the weekend in their personal getaways or permanently settling into their second home. Here, SM Prime has proven its expertise in property management and community development in a number of ways.

Continuous Groundskeeping. Each property is maintained following a strict routine schedule and features meticulously landscaped surroundings. Likewise, amenities such as swimming pools, playgrounds, and pocket gardens are kept safe and hygienic by well-trained maintenance teams;

24/7 Safety and Security. Competent and personable security personnel patrol the grounds round-the-clock to ensure that residents are kept safe within the property. Experienced emergency crews continually train and are primed for any eventualities.

Sustainability is Key. A main consideration for many modern homeowners is a developers track record for Sustainability. Indeed, for Hamilo Coast, Sustainability is a holistic program that starts with practical applications in all aspects of estate and building maintenance, as seen in its provisions for waste segregation and management, waste-water recycling, and the use of solar panels to reduce its energy footprint.

Furthermore, together with the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), Hamilo Coast takes great care to ensure that endemic bird species and other wildlife in the Hamilo Estate are left unperturbed, while the mangrove forests, fauna, and seaside nature trails are preserved for all to appreciate.

It’s All About Community. But more than anything, Property Managers at Hamilo Coast are also about maintaining the integrity and conviviality of its resident community. Property Management and residents have open communication lines as everyone collaborates on continually improving the over-all experience of seaside living.

Property Management in Action Throughout the ECQ

Greenmist Property Management Corp., Pico de Loro Cove Condominiums extremely capable Property Manager that touts years of experience managing more than two dozen residential properties, helped keep residents safe and healthy throughout the duration of the ECQ.

While security personnel monitored the grounds throughout the day to enforce social distancing, healthcare personnel were also on stand-by to handle potential emergencies within the community.

Protocols were also implemented with regards to proper sanitation in all areas. This included providing alcohol and disinfection stomp mats in strategic public posts and frontliners wearing proper personal protective gear as they did hourly disinfection of all common areas such as lobby floors and walls, common area toilets, and elevator panels. This was done throughout the day and then again at night with a chlorine solution.

Having done so, the Pico de Loro Cove Condominiums Property Management Team prides itself on capably safeguarding the health and security of its unit owners in the best and most prudent manner possible.

Hamilo Coast offers the perfect resort living experience. Here, residents enjoy the benefits of living in a sanctuary so close to the sea, in an environment where nature is virtually unspoiled, and where ones mindset is relaxed, knowing that everything vital is in the best of hands.

For more information, visit the official website at www.hamilocoast.com or call (+632) 7945-8000.