A classic Christmas celebration with Max’s Restaurant

Max’s Group, the country’s largest casual dining group, is bringing the most delightful deals this Christmas season! These promos from your most well-loved brands are perfect for all your intimate gatherings with friends and family.

Christmas is all about looking back at all the good memories with loved ones. This time, spend it with Max’s 1945 Classics Sets! Go for the Supreme Set – a bundle that includes one (1) Sarap-To-The-BonesÒ Regular Whole Fried Chicken; Large Plain Rice; Sizzling Tofu or Chicken Pancit Canton; Crispy Oxtail Kare-Kare or Beef Kare-Kare; and four (4) Regular Buko Pandan. There’s also the Deluxe Set featuring one (1) Sarap-To-The-BonesÒ Regular Whole Fried Chicken; your choice of Nilagang Bulalo, Sizzling Bulalo, Calderetang Bulalo, Sinigang na Tiyan ng Bangus, Sinigang na Baboy, or Sinigang na Hipon; Large Plain Rice; Lumpiang Shanghai; Sizzling Tofu; four (4) glasses Sago’t Gulaman; and four (4) Buko Pandan. Finally, the Standard Set comprises of your choice of four (4) Basic Meals, four (4) Platter Meals, or four (4) Fiesta Plate Meals; Nilagang Bulalo, Sinigang na Tiyan ng Bangus, Sinigang na Baboy, or Sinigang na Hipon; four (4) glasses Sago’t Gulaman; and four (4) Regular Buko Pandan.

The 1945 Classics Sets are available nationwide until December 31 for a minimum purchase of Php 1,945, valid for dine-in, take-out, and delivery via the Max’s Group hotline (888-79000) or delivery.maxschicken.com.

All Max’s Group deliveries can be ordered by calling 888-79000. To check stores that are open near your area, its operating hours, and to call directly to a certain store, visit maxsgroupdelivers.com